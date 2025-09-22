A&T Agnew top the NIPA open from new lib site Benamore

The race controllers had no choice but to cancel all racing scheduled for the last weekend of August due to terrible weather conditions.

Therefore, the Dale Race was pushed back till further notice with an Inland Race looking favourable for Tuesday in the meantime. This also saw the new liberation site of Benamore in County Tipperary just outside of Roscrea. A total of 240 members of the N.I.P.A. sent a total of 6,342 Birds. On Tuesday morning, 2nd September the N.I.P.A. liberated in Benamore at 10am in a Light South West wind.

The Winning Bird from the seventh Youngbird Race of the N.I.P.A. season belongs to A&T Agnew of Ballyclare & District H.P.S. in Section C.

Trevor’s 1st Open Benamore winner GB25 B 23306 is a Blue Hen bred from two 2024 Birds from their old racing team. Both the parents have unfortunately since been lost in the old bird racing from Kilbeggan & Roscrea. However, the cock’s parents are out of a Delaney & Abernethy breeding, and the hen was from Trevor’s late father’s breeding. Also, the now Open Winner won last week’s race in Ballyclare & District from Corrin.

SECTION C REPORT

The winner of Section C (40/953) from Benamore was A&T Agnew of Ballyclare & District H.P.S. Trevor is top of the tree from Benamore winning 1st Club (296 Birds) 1st Section C (953 Birds) and wins 1st N.I.P.A. (6,342 Birds).

Ballycarry & District: (2/15) 1st J. Parke 1600; 2nd J. Parke 1597; 3rd J. Parke 1595; 4th J C Reid 1587; 5th J. Parke 1493; 6th J. Parke 1492

Ballyclare & District: (2/38) 1st A&T Agnew 1810; 2nd A&T Agnew 1778; 3rd A&T Agnew 1772; 4th A&T Agnew 1756; 5th A&T Agnew 1756; 6th A&T Agnew 1740

Carrick Social: (6/59) 1st G. Robinson 1763; 2nd G. Robinson 1730; 3rd W R McClean 1691; 4th G. Robinson 1685; 5th J. McMaw 1683; 6th G. Robinson 1683

Doagh & District: (5/164) 1st J&R Scott 1267; 2nd Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1256; 3rd A&N Lewis 1256; 4th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1247; 5th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1244; 6th A&N Lewis 1240

Eastway H.P.S: (3/167) 1st D. McElhone & Dtr 1803; 2nd D. McElhone & Dtr 1775; 3rd D. McElhone & Dtr 1775; 4th D. McElhone & Dtr 1775; 5th D. McElhone & Dtr 1775; 6th D. McElhone & Dtr 1775

Glenarm & District: (4/66) 1st G. McWhirter 1224; 2nd O. O’Neill & Son 1194; 3rd G. McWhirter 1185; 4th G. McWhirter 1183; 5th O. O’Neill & Son 1130; 6th K S McCloy 1130

Kingsmoss: (2/12) 1st T. Cairns & Son 1726; 2nd T. Cairns & Son 1714; 3rd G&C Lowry 1602; 4th G&C Lowry 1588; 5th T. Cairns & Son 1549; 6th G&C Lowry 1547

Larne & District: (6/135) 1st T. Rodgers 1800; 2nd T. Rodgers 1773; 3rd T. Rodgers 1757; 4th T. Rodgers 1757; 5th T. Rodgers 1749; 6th Crawford & Robinson 1738

Ligoniel & District: (15/346) 1st Bingham & Seaton & Dowie 1800; 2nd McMurray & Anderson 1798; 3rd McMurray & Anderson 1789; 4th McMurray & Anderson 1782; 5th McMurray & Anderson 1774; 6th W. O’Boyle 1772

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (38/1,134) from Benamore was O&M Monaghan of Colin H.P.S. The Monaghan’s of Colin took the top two positions in their club (94 birds). These two birds went on to take 1st & 2nd Section (1,134 Birds) and in the N.I.P.A. they gained a super result in 3rd & 4th Open (6,342 birds). The Benamore Section D Winning pigeon GB25 C 31404 is a dark Cheq cock. Sire is from P&D Breeding Stud, coming down from exclusive Sagan and Kittle 11. Dam is from our good friends John & Eamon Gregory from their winning family of Lambrechts.

Colin H.P.S: (4/94) 1st O&M Monaghan 1802; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1801; 3rd J. Gregory & Sons 1797; 4th J. Gregory & Sons 1787; 5th J. Gregory & Sons 1786; 6th J. Gregory & Sons 1785

Derriaghy: (3/84) 1st K. Johnston 1789; 2nd K. Johnston 1771; 3rd K. Johnston 1770; 4th K. Johnston 1766; 5th R. Benson 1761; 6th R. Benson 1758

Dromara H.P.S: (9/247) 1st Russell Bros 1762; 2nd C. Rooney & Sons 1717; 3rd C. Rooney & Sons 1717; 4th C. Rooney & Sons 1716; 5th M. Russell 1712; 6th M. Russell 1710

Dromore H.P.S: (2/101) 1st H. McAvoy 1728; 2nd H. McAvoy 1726; 3rd H. McAvoy 1725; 4th H. McAvoy 1721; 5th H. McAvoy 1713; 6th H. McAvoy 1710

Glen H.P.S: (1/73) 1st J&D Braniff 1777; 2nd J&D Braniff 1767; 3rd J&D Braniff 1766; 4th J&D Braniff 1765; 5th J&D Braniff 1765; 6th J&D Braniff 1763

Glenavy & District: (3/65) 1st G&S Owens 1698; 2nd G&S Owens 1697; 3rd Lilley & Withers 1695; 4th G&S Owens 1649; 5th G&S Owens 1648; 6th H. McKeown 1648

Harmony H.P.S: (3/148) 1st J. Turner 1768; 2nd B. Hogg & Sons 1755; 3rd B. Hogg & Sons 1742; 4th B. Hogg & Sons 1741; 5th B. Hogg & Sons 1741; 6th B. Hogg & Sons 1740

Hillsborough & Maze: (6/246) 1st I. Rollins & Son 1775; 2nd G. Marsden 1752; 3rd A&R Milliken 1751; 4th G. Marsden 1751; 5th G. Marsden 1744; 6th G. Marsden 1742

Lisburn & District: (6/129) 1st R. Topping & Son 1779; 2nd R. Topping & Son 1742; 3rd W. Joss 1725; 4th A. Hughes 1714; 5th R. Topping & Son 1711; 6th Smyth & Adams 1696

South Belfast H.P.S: (1/32) 1st T. McNally 1707; 2nd T. McNally 1697; 3rd T. McNally 1697; 4th T. McNally 1680; 5th T. McNally 1675; 6th T. McNally 1674

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity R.P.C: (5/135) 1st J&L Smyth 1743; 2nd J&L Smyth 1741; 3rd P&K McCarthy 1737; 4th J. McAlorum & Son 1730; 5th J&L Smyth 1725; 6th P&K McCarthy 1719

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (35/760) from Benamore was Lambert & Stewart of Bangor R.P.C. The racing partnership take the first 4 positions in their club (135) and top the section two times on the bounce (760 birds). In the N.I.P.A. open places they obtained 66th Open with their Section winning bird (6,342).

Ards: (4/42) 1st W. Leckey 1719; 2nd W. Leckey 1648; 3rd W. Leckey 1609; 4th W. Leckey 1594; 5thB. Griffiths 1552; 6th W. Leckey 1539

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (5/135) 1st Lambert & Stewart 1771; 2nd Lambert & Stewart 1750; 3rd Lambert & Stewart 1750; 4th Lambert & Stewart 1747; 5th Burgess & Brennan 1682; Burgess & Brennan 1681

Cloughey H.P.S: (9/245) 1st Gordon Bros & Sons 1691; 2nd J&R Young 1689; 3rd Gordon Bros & Sons 1689; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1686; 5th Gordon Bros & Sons 1683; 6th Gordon Bros & Sons 1682

Comber Central H.P.S: (/) 1st W&L Robinson 1678; 2nd W&L Robinson 1658; 3rd W&L Robinson 1641; 4th W&L Robinson 1635; 5th W&L Robinson 1620; 6th W&L Robinson 1607

Corrigs: (4/102) 1st P. Brown & Son 1696; 2nd P. Brown & Son 1695; 3rd P. Brown & Son 1655; 4th P. Brown & Son 1652; 5th P. Brown & Son 1647; 6th P. Brown & Son 1628

Crossgar: (2/22) 1st J. Quinn & Son 1650; 2nd J. Quinn & Son 1638; 3rd J. Quinn & Son 1566; 4th J. Quinn & Son 1504; 5th J. Quinn & Son 1495; 6th J. Quinn & Son 1491

Downpatrick Premier: (4/70) 1st T&G Black 1672; 2nd T&G Black 1660; 3rd J. Crossan 1636; 4th T&G Black 1623; 5th T&G Black 1622; 6th J. Crossan 1600

Killyleagh Central: (7/144) Gordon Bros & Sons 1707; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1693; 3rd Gordon Bros & Sons 1691; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1689; 5th Gordon Bros & Sons 1680; 6th Gordon Bros & Sons 1680

Killyleagh & District: D/S

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: D/S

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (19/648) from Benamore was J F McCabe & Son of Newry & District H.P.S. The Newry flyers took the first three in their Club (296) They also took 1st Section G (648) and overall in the N.I.P.A. Open placings took 48th (6,432 Birds). The section winner GB25 A 62084 Sire is from their Number one stock cock paired to Sammy Ogle of Drumnavady Skibbereen National Winner. Dam is their top racing and breeding hen Jeanetta 1st Open NIPA Fermoy 15,032.

Ballyholland: (/) 1st C. O’Hare & Dtr 1735; 2nd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1734; 3rd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1708; 4th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1705; 5th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1703

Banbridge H.P.S: (/) 1st McCracken Bros 1721; 2nd McCracken Bros 1633; 3rd McCracken Bros 1633; 4th McCracken Bros 1609; 5th McCracken Bros 1609; 6th McCracken Bros 1607

Drumnavady: (6/172) 1st W. McDowell & Son 1756; 2nd W. McDowell & Son 1755; 3rd S. Ogle 1745; 4th S. Ogle 1744; 5th E. McAlinden 1736; 6th E. McAlinden 1736

Millvale: (2/46) 1st N. Murtagh 1759; 2nd N. Murtagh 1678; 3rd N. Murtagh 1676; 4th N. Murtagh 1675; 5th N. Murtagh 1662; 6th R. McMinn & Dtr 1659

Newry City: (2/137) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1787; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1783; 3rd Thompson & Lunn 1753; 4th Thompson & Lunn 1741; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1738; 6th Thompson & Lunn 1736

Newry & District: (6/296) 1st J F McCabe & Son 1775; 2nd J F McCabe & Son 1745; 3rd J F McCabe & Son 1745; 4th Mark Maguire & Son 1733; 5th Mark Maguire & Son 1728; 6th Mark Maguire & Son 1724

1 . Thompson & Lunn Newry City Winners.jpg Thompson & Lunn Newry City Winners. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Members congratulating George Robinson on Winning Carrick Social H.P.S..jpg Members congratulating George Robinson on winning Carrick Social H.P.S Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Billy Leckey Ards H.P.S. Winner.jpg Billy Leckey Ards H.P.S. winner Photo: freelance Photo Sales