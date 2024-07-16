Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the recent ‘Profit from Pasture – Striving for Sustainability’ technical farm walk held on the farm of Clement Lynch, local CAFRE Advisers discussed the role of grassland management in promoting good lamb growth rates, the use of white clover in grazing swards and sustainable parasite control for the sheep flock.

Commenting on the event, Clement added: “Attention to detail is key across all areas of my sheep enterprise. It is essential in improving grassland and livestock management to help maximise farm margins and reduce overall carbon emissions.

"More recently some of the focus on the farm has shifted towards becoming more sustainable. The plan is to reduce the carbon footprint of the sheep enterprise and increase sequestration opportunities. It is clear to see that efficient livestock production goes hand in hand with a reduction in emissions across the farm.”

The key aim on the farm is to maximise growth and utilisation of grass, which is achieved through the adoption of good management techniques and using the latest technology available.

Michael Calvert, CAFRE Technologist, provides an overview of the farms carbon footprint and potential sequestration opportunities.

Clement is measuring grass on a weekly basis throughout the growing season using a plate meter. Grass covers are recorded on the Agrinet grass management programme, which is used to help inform grazing decisions.

Target pre grazing covers are 2800 kg DM/ha (8 cm) and target post grazing covers are 1600-1700 kg DM/ha (4.5 - 5 cm). Over the last 6 years, there has been a gradual move from set stocking to paddock grazing with stock numbers increasing on the paddock area to 94 ewes rearing twin lambs. Grass growth on the grazing paddocks has increased from 7 t DM/ha to 9t DM/ha in 2023 with the best performing paddock in the rotation yielding 13.1t DM/ha.

Clement has also seen the benefits of including white clover in his grazing swards not only in a reduction in the nitrogen fertilizer input but a good rate of clover in the sward has helped to bridge the gap in the grass growth curve in mid-season. The use of clover-based swards can increase animal intakes, liveweight gains and reduce your carbon footprint.

Worm control is vital for good growth rates and a profitable sheep enterprise. Heavy worm burdens in lambs will result in a check to growth rates leading to a reduction in performance and increasing the amount of time required for lambs to reach slaughter weight. Ultimately parasites reduce growth rates through reduced food intake, impaired food digestion and gut damage. Worm control on the Lynch farm is a priority to minimise the effect that internal parasites have on lamb performance. Using faecal egg counts (FEC’s) throughout the season helps with effective and sustainable worm control.

Clement Lynch emphasizes the importance of weighing lambs prior to dosing to ensure accuracy.

The final farm walk in this series of CAFRE ‘Profit from Pasture – Striving for Sustainability’ events will be held on beef farm, on Friday 19th July at 7.30pm on the farm of Michael Griffith, Saintfield House Est, 71 Old Belfast Road, Ballynahinch, Co. Down, BT24 7EY. For more information and to register please visit www.cafre.ac.uk