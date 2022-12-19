Auldhouseburn Flock is shining Northern Star

The sale saw a top at 8K and an overall sale average of £1159.70 for 67 lots and an 88% clearance rate, demonstrating availability of expendable income for quality pedigree Texel females from the Northern Stars consignments despite current financial challenges.

Alan Blackwood’s Auldhouseburn pen drew the crowd’s attraction both in the sale yard and online with the pen featuring heavily in the sales top prices.

Taking pride of place as the top leader was Lot 55, BYZ2129024(E1), selling to local breeders S&J McCollam, Carmavy Flock, Crumlin for £8400.

Sale Leader at 8K from Alan Blackwood’s Auldhouseburn pen, a Sportsmans Double Diamond daughter in lamb to Auldhouseburn Finbars Fury

This pen favourite is a Sportsmans Double Diamond daughter in lamb with twins to Auldhouseburn Finbars Fury and sold with a recipient carrying a pregnancy to 130K Haymount Fan Dabi Dozi from her full sister which has been retained for the flock. This gimmer comes from one of the flocks top families, with her dam a daughter of 125K Rhaeadr Best of the Best and the same family as 100K Auldhouseburn Expression.

Lot 56, BYZ2129033(E1), from the same pen was the next runner for Mr Blackwood selling at £3885 to another local breeder C McIlwaine, Newtownstewart for his Corrick Flock. Another Double Diamond daughter but out of a 130K Sportsmans A Star sired dam, she also comes from a strong bloodline with her grand dam a sister to Auldhouseburn Crackpot. She sells in lamb with twins to 50K Okehall Fireball.

Coming in a close third in the leader board was another of the Auldhouseburn consignment, Lot24, BYZ2129001(E1), selling to Jordan Green, Moray to join the Drumburn flock for £3780.

She is a Double Diamond daughter out of the 15K Knock ewe and full sister to the 26K gimmer sold at this year’s Select Sevens sale to Hexel and comes in lamb to Auldhouseburn Finbars Fury.

3.7K Double Diamond daughter from the Auldhouseburn pen selling in lamb to 50K Okehall Fireball.

Also from the same pen was Lot21, BYZ2129163, this time a Procters Cocktail daughter whose dam was purchased at Northern Stars 2020 from Forkins for 8K. She sold to J Browne Omagh for her Drumeagle Flock for £2730. Scanned with a single she is in lamb to 130K Haymount Fan Dabi Dozi.

Attracting demand from the buyers was the guest consignment from Mark Priestleys Seaforde Flock. Lot53, PRQ2101832(E1), sold to Liam McPolin Newry for his Tamnaharry Flock at £3360. She is a 17K Sportsmans Cannon Ball daughter who is ET sister to 26K Seaforde Egyptian Warrior and comes in lamb to a Sportsmans Double Diamond son, 24K New View Electrifying. Going to the same buyer was Lot52, PRQ2101831(E1) selling at £2520. She is a full sister to Lot53 and also comes in lamb to New View Electrifying.

The consignors would like to thank Ballymena Livestock Market for the smooth running of the sale and their sponsors Animax, Farmgene, Strabane Mills Ltd, Liggett Electronic Solutions, Thompsons Feeds, Natural Stockcare, Steele Farm Supplies, AB Europe, Galloway & MacLeod, Hydes Feeds, Garvagh Veterinary, NFU Mutual, Joseph Walls Ltd, Tannahill Livestock Care, Fane Valley, Harbro, P&T Thompson, Gareth Tumelty Livestock Scanning Services, Top-Flock, Chestnutt Animal Feeds, for their generous support. They also wish all buyers every success with their purchases, lambing and a Prosperous and Successful New Year.

Other leading prices were as follows:

2.6K Procters Cocktail daughter from the Auldhouseburn Flock selling in lamb to 130K Haymount Fan Dabi Dozi.

A Blackwood 2100gns; 1700gns;1500gns;1300gns

M Priestley 2000gns; 1200gns

Boden & Davies Ltd 2000gns; 1400gns; 1100gns; 950gns

A Gault 1900gns; 1150gns; 900gns

R Strawbridge 1200gns; 1000gns; 1000gns