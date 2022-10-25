Automation the way forward at Morrison’s Armoy dairy farm

Lely Center Eglish has experienced a steady increase in the demand for labour-saving technology, and its unrivalled product portfolio offers a number of sustainable solutions.

“Lely is recognised world-wide as a leader in the design and manufacture of robotic technology,” said Jim Irwin, director of Lely Center Eglish. “The Astronaut milking robot put Lely on the map more than 25 years ago, and since then the company has developed and launched a number of time-saving products aimed at giving farmers more flexibility.

“Both the Discovery and Juno models are proving very popular on farms throughout Northern Ireland,” added Jim Irwin. Scraping slats and shed floors, and pushing up silage, either manually or using a tractor, are laborious and time-consuming tasks.

Jim Irwin, Lely Center Eglish, discusses the labour-saving benefits of the Lely Juno silage pusher with Armoy dairy farmer Stephen Morrison. The Lely Juno is currently eligible for grant aid under Tier 1, Tranche 4, of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“Lely’s automated technology gives farmers more flexibility, and they aren’t tied to routine jobs at regular intervals on a daily basis.”

The Farm Business Improvement Scheme Tier 1, Tranche 4, recently announced by DAERA, is offering farmers an opportunity to avail of grant aid for smaller scale investments in equipment and machinery. The closing date for applications is 4.00pm on Friday 11th November.

Jim Irwin added: “Robotic slurry management, and feed pushing equipment, are featured on the pre-defined list issued by DAERA. Farmers who lodge successful applications for the scheme will be eligible to claim a grant of up to 40% on the cost of a Lely Discovery or Lely Juno.”

North Antrim farmers David Morrison, and son Stephen, owners of the Toberanne Holstein Herd, have been future-proofing their business over a number of years. Investment has included four Lely Astronaut milking robots, which gives the Armoy farm the capacity to produce over 2.3 million litres of milk with just two labour units.

Advertisement

Lely’s Discovery barn cleaner range, which includes the Discovery S90, SW90 and Collector, are all eligble for grant aid under the Tier 1, Tranche 4, of the FBIS scheme. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The 220-cow dairy enterprise also benefits from Lely’s labour-saving Juno silage pusher, and a Discovery barn cleaner.

Stephen Morrison explained: “Labour is a huge factor when it comes to running a farm business. Automation is the way forward – it’s reliable and offers greater flexibility.

“Robotic technology has taken the pressure off. Our daily routine is still busy, but my father and I can utilise our time more efficiently. We aren’t tied to the clock on a daily basis, and we’ve more time to concentrate on other jobs around the farm.”

Advertisement

The Lely Juno was purchased in 2019, and is pre-programmed to operate up to 15 times every day. “We used to push the silage up three times every day, morning, mid-afternoon and evening, which looking back now was restricting and labour intensive.

“The Juno is efficient, and has certainly contributed to higher dry matter intake, resulting in an increase in milk yields.”

Stephen added:”We wouldn’t be without the Juno, or the Discovery. Both are farmer-friendly, and can be easily controlled using an App on a mobile phone."