Autumn evenings come alive: comedy, country, jazz, theatre and more at Flowerfield & Roe Valley

The new programme promises audiences everything from laugh-out-loud comedy and thought-provoking theatre, to captivating nights of live music.

At Flowerfield, comedy fans are in for a treat as Emer Maguire brings her razor-sharp wit, infectious humour and clever musical interludes to the North Coast on 26th September, fresh from sell-out shows at some of Ireland’s most iconic venues.

The centre also presents a special screening of Stolen, (9th October) the acclaimed documentary praised by The Guardian as “exemplary,” which shines a powerful light on the experiences of survivors of Ireland’s mother and baby homes and includes a Q&A with director Margo Harkin.

October sees a rare opportunity to hear American folk and blues legend Chris Smither, whose evocative new album All About the Bones has captivated audiences around the world – and now he brings his mesmerising songs and stories to the intimate setting of Flowerfield on Saturday 18th October.

Meanwhile, Roe Valley Arts Centre sets the stage for an equally rich programme, beginning with the spellbinding Women in Black, on Friday 19th September. An all-female jazz-inspired ensemble, featuring Ursula McHugh on vocals, Dee Doherty on piano, Jude Murphy double bass/sax and Rebecca Montgomery on drums, whose blend of exquisite melodies, humour and personality has already sold-out performances at major festivals.

On Saturday 20th September, country music fans won’t want to miss the electrifying Garth Brooks tribute Thunder Rolls, complete with a live band, delivering all the iconic hits in an atmosphere guaranteed to have audiences on their feet.

Theatre takes centre stage on Friday 3rd October, with Forever and Ever, a deeply moving and intimate new play that explores love, loss, and the conversations left unfinished. Following the story of Jennifer, a mortuary make-up artist, and John, a young man caught between life and death, the production gently delves into themes of grief, regret, and human connection. There will be a performance for schools and evening audiences, encouraging discussion and contemplation, with post-show resources to support conversations around suicide and bereavement.

Roe Valley also welcomes back one of Ireland’s most popular live tribute acts, The Illegals, on Saturday 4th October. Once again bringing the timeless classics of Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles to life with their trademark energy, harmonies and rock ‘n’ roll spirit.

Rounding off the season is a night of vibrant traditional music with Tempest on Saturday 11th October. A powerhouse new ensemble featuring some of Ulster’s finest musicians, joined by the remarkable singer Múlú for an evening rooted in heritage yet bursting with fresh energy and innovation.

These brilliant live events are part of the Roe Valley and Flowerfield Arts Centres’ September – December programme which features a packed season of sensational live events, hands-on creative workshops and captivating exhibitions.

You can browse the full line-up at roevalleyarts.com and flowerfield.org or pick up a copy of the Arts Guide from the Arts Centres.

3 . Tempest.jpg Tempest, a sensational traditional line-up featuring Brendan Mulholland, Bláithín Mhic Cana, Aaron O’Hagan and Luke Ward. Photo: freelance Photo Sales