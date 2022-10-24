Autumn sale of pedigree Limousins in Dungannon Mart

With 53 males and 19 females entered for the sale, from a strong cohort of vendors from some of the most successful pedigree herds in Northern Ireland, there is a unique opportunity to purchase a female to start a herd or a bull to raise one to the next level.

Full details of the breeding and genetics for all of the animals entered can be found on Taurus on the BLCS website, the Sale catalogue and the Lim App.

Bulls and females forward are also sons and daughters of top Limousin AI sires and prolific stock bulls. While limousin bulls are known for their fleshing qualities, lighter bone, fertility, and for the extra conformation they pass to all progeny, whatever the dam, females are renowned for ease of calving and ease of management, vital factors in today’s farming economy.

This October sale will also be a good opportunity for commercial producers, clearly seeing why Limousin is the breed with the premium built in.

They succeed in all beef systems, are consistently top in market - prices achieved by commercial producers at the recent Limousin suckled calf shows and sales at marts throughout Northern Ireland confirmed this, are marketable at all ages, are easy calving, give efficient fast growth rates, are fertile and long-lived and have excellent conformation.

Providing sponsorship for the Male Champion and Female Champion at the pre-sale show are Countryside Services (Caisley Tags), Moy Road, Dungannon. With exceptional retention and readability rates, Countryside Services livestock identification range is market leading in terms of service, knowledge and experience and serve customers throughout Northern Ireland and further afield. The LimSale App provides details of all entries.

Catalogues are available from Dungannon Mart (028 8772 2727) or can be viewed online via the BLCS website www.limousin.co.uk and Facebook.