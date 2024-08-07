LMC agricultural market analyst, Claire McAnearney

The number of cattle processed in Northern Ireland (NI) plants for the year to date has edged ahead of 2023 levels.

In turn, cold weight meat volume is up 2,577.5 tonnes or 3.2 per cent on last year, the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) has reported.

Commenting LMC agricultural market analyst, Claire McAnearney said: “Prime cattle production accounted for almost 78 per cent of the total cattle production, consisting of 49 per cent steers, 40 per cent heifers and 11 per cent young bulls.”

The average prime carcase weights over the first six months of this year remained steady with no significant change in steers and heifers, with average carcase weights of 359.9kg and 320.1kg respectively. However, young bulls recorded an increase of 4kg on average, bringing the average cold carcase weight for young bulls in 2024 to date up to 345.7kg.

Carcase weights for prime cattle remain steady

Over 96 per cent of the increased production during the first half of 2024 compared to the corresponding period of 2023 has stemmed from prime cattle. The prime cattle kill increased 6,787 head year-on-year with all categories seeing an increase (heifers accounted for 66.4 per cent of this increase) combined with steady carcase weights, this has resulted in an increased output of 2,482 tonnes of prime cattle.

In contrast, the cold carcase weight of cows declined by 4.5kg year on year, to an average carcase weight of 297.3kg, this is also 10.7kg less than the average carcase weight of cows reported in the corresponding time in 2022.

Similarly, average carcase cold weight of bulls declined almost 12kg year-on-year however, Claire went on to highlight, “Cow carcase weight makes up approximately 20 per cent, while bull carcases contribute only a marginal proportion to the total meat production in NI.”

Claire concluded: “The average carcase weight of prime cattle remains strong, while that of cows and bulls declined this year. However, this bared no weight on the total meat output as prime cattle make up more than three quarters of the total cattle weight. Steady prime cattle carcase weights combined with increased numbers of prime cattle presented for slaughter has resulted in an increase in the total beef production in NI this year to date.”