Avian Influenza housing order to come into force in Northern Ireland on Monday, 18th

The most recent case of Bird Flu in Northern Ireland was identified last week

Mandatory housing measures for all kept birds and poultry are to come into force across Northern Ireland (NI) from 00:01 on Monday 17 February 2025.

This is to mitigate against any incursion of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) into the domestic poultry sector.

The move is part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) in Northern Ireland, introduced on 18 January 2025.

In addition, a ban on the gatherings of galliforme (including pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkey, guinea fowl), anseriforme (including ducks, geese, swans) and poultry will be implemented in conjunction with this housing order.

Similar measures are also being implemented by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) in Ireland. This will mean the same measures applying in both jurisdictions from 00:01 on Monday 17 February 2025.

Announcing the decision to introduce a housing order, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “I have taken the decision to introduce housing measures for all poultry and captive birds and a ban on certain bird gatherings. I have been in discussions with my counterpart in Ireland, DAFM Minister Martin Heydon T.D, and I welcome the announcement that a similar order is coming into effect in Ireland. Officials will continue to remain in close contact as both Orders are implemented.

“This will help ensure industry across both jurisdictions are protected as much as possible as we move through the remainder of this HPAI season. This decision will mean that all poultry and captive bird keepers must keep their birds housed or otherwise separate from wild birds.

“This strengthens actions taken by my department to ensure mandatory biosecurity measures were implemented, since 18 January 2025.

“I am grateful for the efforts of industry, and so far, this year we have not had a HPAI incursion in any NI poultry premises. This protects our ability to trade and the sustainability of our wider poultry industry.

“However, following preliminary confirmation of HPAI H5N1 in captive birds at a nature reserve outside Magherafelt, and wild bird cases identified across NI, the action announced today seeks to further protect our national flock.

“Northern Ireland relies heavily on the agri-food industry as a source of employment. Poultry and egg production contributes significantly to the economy, valued at over £600 million, and it is vital that we do all we can to support industry efforts to keep HPAI out.”

The Chief Veterinary Officer for NI, Brian Dooher added: “I am urging all flock keepers to please take action now to improve biosecurity so as to reduce the risk of transmission of avian influenza to poultry or other captive birds.

“Anyone who keeps birds and poultry, not just those in the commercial sector, will now have a legal obligation to adhere to the housing order requirements, which are there to protect your flock. If avian influenza were to enter our NI commercial flock, it would have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade, and the wider economy.

“I would encourage all flock keepers including backyard and hobby keepers to use the next few days to prepare for new housing measures, including taking steps to safeguard animal welfare, consult their vet and, put in place measures to house your birds or keep them separate from wild birds in preparation for the introduction of the mandatory housing order from 00:01 on Monday 17 February 2025.

"It is expected that this order will be in place for up to eight weeks and will be kept under regular and close review by the Department.”

DAERA stresses the mandatory legislative requirement that all keepers of birds (except keepers of pet birds kept in the owners home) must be registered with DAERA.

If you have not already done so, please download a registration form on the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/bird-registration-form.

Avian Influenza is a notifiable disease.

Anyone who suspects an animal may be affected by a notifiable disease must, by law, report it to the DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or your local DAERA Direct Office immediately: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/contacts/daera-direct-regional-offices. Failure to do so is an offence.