Award winning Caramel Sauce named after the Devils Churn in Ballycastle

Now in their 15th year, Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards is the biggest competition for quality Irish produce on the island of Ireland.

Products from every county on Ireland were entered into the competition to win Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards in a broad range of food and drink categories.

Shauna from Naturally North Coast & Glens CIC said “We entered the Sweet Pantry, sweet sauce category with our Devils Churn Campfire Salted Caramel Sauce this year to find out how and if our product was rated among some of the best in the country.

Award winner Shauna McFall with the devils churn. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

“We developed the product to fill a gap in the market, to help raise funds for our artisan markets and because personally I have a sweet tooth! It is a rich, luxurious and irresistibly indulgent caramel sauce, salted with North Coast Smokehouse Beechwood Smoked Salt to give that hint of depth and smokiness with the salted sweetness! All profits from its sale are reinvested into supporting artisans and communities through the delivery of Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Markets.

“This award is the Oscar of food awards on the Island of Ireland, we knew our sauce was good! but to win Gold was beyond any of our expectations. We are also delighted for so many of our market traders and farm shop suppliers that were finalists or won awards this year, including, Annies Delights, Tartine at Distillers Arms, Causeway Coffee, Longmeadow Cider, Glenballyeammon Eggs, Broighter Gold, Taste Joy, Glens of Antrim Crisps, Corndale Farm, Papas Minerals, Seasugar Sweets and Dundarave Estate.

“We have developed a range of flavours including, Irish Whiskey,

Butterscotch, Irish Cream, Original, and our award winning Campfire Salted

