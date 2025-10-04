Award-winning in-calf heifers return to Markethill – C&M Tumilty set for another unmissable sale this October

The C&M Tumilty family farm, nestled in Annaclone, Co. Down, is once again preparing to offer some of the finest replacement stock in the country at their 5th annual in-calf heifer sale, to be held at Markethill Mart on Thursday, October 23rd at 7:00 pm.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 50 in-calf heifers going under the hammer, including a number of show-quality females, this sale continues to build on the Tumiltys’ strong reputation for delivering top genetics, excellent management, and transparent, buyer-focused service. For those unable to attend in person, online bidding is available via MartEye, ensuring wider access to these outstanding animals.

Setting the standard – Now an award-winning herd

This year’s batch isn’t just good — it’s award-winning. The group secured top honours at the 2025 Northern Ireland Commercial Club Awards, taking home the title of Best Batch of In-Calf Heifers, a significant achievement that reflects the Tumiltys’ unwavering commitment to quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 5th annual in-calf heifer sale will be held at Markethill Mart on Thursday, October 23rd at 7:00 pm.

“We’ve always aimed to raise the bar year after year,” says Martin Tumilty, who runs the farm alongside his father Charlie, and his young son, also Charlie. “Winning this award has been a massive vote of confidence in the work we put in, and we’re excited to bring this batch to market.”

A family farm with a focus on precision

The Tumilty family manages 130 acres, split between cereal crops and carefully managed grazing for their 80-strong herd of replacement heifers. Originally an arable operation, the farm transitioned toward livestock with the goal of producing premium in-calf heifers tailored for commercial herds across Ireland and the UK.

Martin personally hand-picks each heifer, selecting for maternal traits, structure, temperament, and long-term potential. Most of the sale heifers are Limousin, Belgian Blue, and Charolais-crosses — proven breeds known for their fertility, growth rates, and market demand.

“We buy them as stores, grow them on carefully, and they’re usually weighing at least 775kg — some over 900kg — by the time they come to sale,” says Martin. “We aim for strong, functional females that’ll last in a herd.”

Top-end AI bulls & heifer calves galore

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All heifers were inseminated in February using a hand-picked lineup of elite AI sires known for calving ease and quality progeny. This year’s genetics include:

- Powerful Proper

- Loyal

- Elderberry Galahad

- Brontemoor Salering

- Slieve Pablo

The results speak for themselves. A staggering 90% of the heifers are carrying heifer calves, thanks to a significant investment in sexed semen — a standout figure for any buyer looking to build a strong, maternal-focused herd.

Each heifer’s due date and calf sex will be clearly listed in the detailed sale brochure, alongside sire information, breed makeup, and weight. Calvings are expected as follows:

- 36 due in December

- 11 in January

- 2 in February

- 1 in March

“We try to give buyers every bit of information they need,” Martin explains, “they’ll know exactly what they’re getting — and when.”

Health first – full vaccination and export-ready

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Animal health is a cornerstone of the Tumilty programme. Every heifer has been vaccinated pre-service with:

- Leptovoid-H (Leptospirosis)

- Bovella (BVD)

- Bovilis IBR Marker Live

- Bravoxin 10

Additionally, all receive Brinibol Vital Trace 6 boluses from Cappyhill (Mark Muldrew), supporting fertility, immunity, and optimal mineral levels throughout gestation.

Importantly, all heifers are export-eligible to both the Republic of Ireland and the UK, broadening their appeal across national borders. Demand is growing — a number of heifers sold to British herds last year, with positive feedback and references available for those seeking reassurance.

Built on trust – A sale worth the drive (or click)

This year’s sale marks the fifth chapter in a story that began with a simple goal: to fill a gap in the local market with top-quality, ready-to-work replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our goal has always been consistency,” says Martin. “Good legs, plenty of bone and body, easy calving – and now with heifer calves on board, we’re giving our customers something with real long-term value.”

Whether you’re a returning buyer or attending for the first time, this sale is a rare opportunity to invest in a carefully curated group of award-winning in-calf heifers, raised with integrity

and built to last.

Sale Details:

Location: Markethill Mart

Date: Thursday, 23rd October 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Online Bidding: Available via MartEye

Sale Brochure Available on Request

Each lot fully detailed with breed, due date, sire, calf sex, and health records.

Contact: Martin Tumilty – 07825 650338 or Amy at Markethill Mart – 028 3755 1265