Awards for Agriculture students at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus

Part-time Agriculture course delivery at Enniskillen Campus enables students to continue to work in their home farm, whilst gaining a formal academic qualification. Many Agriculture students study through the Apprenticeship route at Enniskillen Campus. Farmers can also encourage their employees to gain a Level 2 or Level 3 Diploma in Work-based Agriculture qualification through the Apprenticeship programme.

On congratulating the students on their achievements Philip Holdsworth, CAFRE Senior Lecturer commented: “Today we celebrate our Level 2 and Level 3 Agriculture Apprenticeship students. The courses we deliver at Enniskillen Campus provide excellent opportunities for school leavers and for those already working in agriculture to gain the most up to date skills and knowledge required to be successful in the industry. The students have taken advantage of the opportunity to attain a nationally awarded agricultural qualification while continuing their employment. They have effectively balanced both work and study, earning whilst they learnt.”

The educational journey doesn’t need to end after a Level 2 or Level 3 qualification. CAFRE students are encouraged to upskill further and progress onto Level 3 courses or the Level 4 qualification in Agricultural Business Management. The three part-time work-based programmes offer many opportunities. “CAFRE students are supported throughout their learning, as education brings with it success,” commented Dr Eric Long, (Head of Education CAFRE).

If you know of someone interested in, or working within the agricultural industry and living in Co Fermanagh or Co Tyrone, encourage them to consider CAFRE. They can earn and learn through applying to study Agriculture part-time at Enniskillen Campus.

CAFRE have a Course Information Evening planned for Tuesday 15 April 2025 at 7pm. Book now to attend via www.cafre.ac.uk Applications are open for courses starting in September 2025.

1 . Photo 10 (1).jpg Grace McIvor from Sixmilecross completed a Level 3 Diploma in Work-based Agriculture through Apprenticeship training with CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus. Grace was awarded a Vaughan Trust Award for attaining highest marks on the programme. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

2 . Photo 11 (1).jpg Congratulations to Tommie Phair from Maguiresbridge who completed a Level 2 Diploma in Work-based Agriculture at CAFRE. Tommie completed the qualification through Apprenticeship training at Enniskillen Campus. Tommie has progressed on to study at Greenmount Campus, Antrim on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Land-based Engineering course. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

3 . Photo 7 (2).jpg Conor Dunne from Maguiresbridge was awarded the Ulster Farmers’ Union Prize for top student in practical work as part of his Level 2 Diploma in Work-based Agriculture course. Conor received his award from Gerard Nicholl (Agriculture Instructor, CAFRE). Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales