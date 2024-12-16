Awards for Agriculture students at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus

Part-time Agriculture course delivery at Enniskillen Campus enables students to continue to work in their home farm, whilst gaining a formal academic qualification. Many Agriculture students study through the Apprenticeship route at Enniskillen Campus. Farmers can also encourage their employees to gain a Level 2 or Level 3 Diploma in Work-based Agriculture qualification through the Apprenticeship programme.
On congratulating the students on their achievements Philip Holdsworth, CAFRE Senior Lecturer commented: “Today we celebrate our Level 2 and Level 3 Agriculture Apprenticeship students. The courses we deliver at Enniskillen Campus provide excellent opportunities for school leavers and for those already working in agriculture to gain the most up to date skills and knowledge required to be successful in the industry. The students have taken advantage of the opportunity to attain a nationally awarded agricultural qualification while continuing their employment. They have effectively balanced both work and study, earning whilst they learnt.”
The educational journey doesn’t need to end after a Level 2 or Level 3 qualification. CAFRE students are encouraged to upskill further and progress onto Level 3 courses or the Level 4 qualification in Agricultural Business Management. The three part-time work-based programmes offer many opportunities. “CAFRE students are supported throughout their learning, as education brings with it success,” commented Dr Eric Long, (Head of Education CAFRE).
If you know of someone interested in, or working within the agricultural industry and living in Co Fermanagh or Co Tyrone, encourage them to consider CAFRE. They can earn and learn through applying to study Agriculture part-time at Enniskillen Campus.
CAFRE have a Course Information Evening planned for Tuesday 15 April 2025 at 7pm. Book now to attend via www.cafre.ac.uk Applications are open for courses starting in September 2025.