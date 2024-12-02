ussell Smyth with his trophies at the URBA Dinner in Ross Park, Hotelussell Smyth with his trophies at the URBA Dinner in Ross Park, Hotel
Awards galore at Ulster Ram Breeders Association annual dinner

By Sonya Smyth
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:21 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 14:53 BST
The Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association held their annual dinner and presentation of trophies on Saturday, 30th November in the Ross Park Hotel, Kells where a great night was had by all.

Blackface Chairman Thomas Harkin welcomed everyone and thanked the hotel for a lovely meal he then called upon his wife Deirdre to hand over the trophies.

Border Leicester Section

Rev RJ McILMOYE MBE Memorial Perpetual Trophy – William Semple

CHALLENGE CUP– William Semple

J B KIRKPATRICK Perpetual Bowl – William Semple

ALLAM CUP – William Semple

J THOMPSON & SON Tankard for the Champion – William Semple

SHEARLING CUP for the Best Shearling Ram or Shearling Ewe – Rachel & Andrew Megarrell

JACOB HORNER Memorial Cup for the Reserve Champion – Reps of Sam Agnew

THOMPSON Memorial Cup for the Best Group of 3 Ram Lambs – William Semple

ANDERSON CUP for the Best Shearling Ewe or Ewe Lamb – Reps of Sam Agnew

FARMING LIFE AWARD for the Top Priced Sheep – William Semple

SIR ROBERT ANDERSON CUP for the Balmoral Border Leicester Champion – James Aiken

MCKEE SALVER TRAY for the Balmoral Border Leicester Reserve Champion – Harold Dickey

Blackface Section

PERPETUAL CHALLENGE Cup – Sam Adams

REV. R.J. McILMOYLE (MBE) Memorial Perpetual Trophy – Sam Adams

JOE SMYTH Memorial Cup – Sam Adams

J THOMPSON & SONS TANKARD, CHAMPION SHEARLING – Sam Adams

McMURTRY PERPETUAL Challenge Cup – Sam Adams

J.A. McCLELLAND & SONS (AUTS) LTD Perpetual Challenge Cup, RESERVE CHAMPION – A B Carson

SAMUEL WHITE Memorial Challenge Cup, BEST PAIR of Shearlings – A B Carson

THE PARKMORE Perpetual Challenge Cup, Group of 5 Shearlings – Russell Smyth

ULSTER WOOLS FARM SUPPLIERS Cup, Group of 5 Irish Bred Shearlings – Russell Smyth

THE JOHN THOMPSON Cup, CHAMPION RAM LAMB – Paul McEvoy

J. THOMPSON & SONS TANKARD FOR THE CHAMPION LAMB – Paul McEvoy

PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP, RESERVE CHAMPION RAM LAMB – Billy Grant

THE COLEMAN PERPETUAL Challenge Shield – Andrew Mackay

ALEXANDER C. GIBSON Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup – Paul McEvoy

U.R.B.A. ROSE BOWL FOR THE OVERALL CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS – Paul McEvoy

HALFWAY HOUSE BAR ROSE BOWL FOR THE RESERVE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS. – Sam Adams

Border Leicester secretary Sonya Smyth then presented Deirdre with a bouquet of flowers and Blackface secretary Mark Smyth conducted the raffle.

(back) Border Leicester Chairman Stephen Wallace with Jacob, Maimie and Marcus Hanna receiving their Awards at the URBA Dinner

(back) Border Leicester Chairman Stephen Wallace with Jacob, Maimie and Marcus Hanna receiving their Awards at the URBA Dinner Photo: freelance

William and Amy Semple with their Awards at the URBA Dinner

William and Amy Semple with their Awards at the URBA Dinner Photo: freelance

Andrew & Rachel Magarrell accepting their award from Border Leicester Chairman Stephen Wallace

Andrew & Rachel Magarrell accepting their award from Border Leicester Chairman Stephen Wallace Photo: freelance

Paul McEvoy accepting his awards from Deirdre and Thomas Harkin, Blackface Chairman, with Paul's nephews Cohdy and Recko McCusker

Paul McEvoy accepting his awards from Deirdre and Thomas Harkin, Blackface Chairman, with Paul's nephews Cohdy and Recko McCusker Photo: freelance

