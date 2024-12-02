Awards galore at Ulster Ram Breeders Association annual dinner

Blackface Chairman Thomas Harkin welcomed everyone and thanked the hotel for a lovely meal he then called upon his wife Deirdre to hand over the trophies.

Border Leicester Section

Rev RJ McILMOYE MBE Memorial Perpetual Trophy – William Semple

CHALLENGE CUP– William Semple

J B KIRKPATRICK Perpetual Bowl – William Semple

ALLAM CUP – William Semple

J THOMPSON & SON Tankard for the Champion – William Semple

SHEARLING CUP for the Best Shearling Ram or Shearling Ewe – Rachel & Andrew Megarrell

JACOB HORNER Memorial Cup for the Reserve Champion – Reps of Sam Agnew

THOMPSON Memorial Cup for the Best Group of 3 Ram Lambs – William Semple

ANDERSON CUP for the Best Shearling Ewe or Ewe Lamb – Reps of Sam Agnew

FARMING LIFE AWARD for the Top Priced Sheep – William Semple

SIR ROBERT ANDERSON CUP for the Balmoral Border Leicester Champion – James Aiken

MCKEE SALVER TRAY for the Balmoral Border Leicester Reserve Champion – Harold Dickey

Blackface Section

PERPETUAL CHALLENGE Cup – Sam Adams

REV. R.J. McILMOYLE (MBE) Memorial Perpetual Trophy – Sam Adams

JOE SMYTH Memorial Cup – Sam Adams

J THOMPSON & SONS TANKARD, CHAMPION SHEARLING – Sam Adams

McMURTRY PERPETUAL Challenge Cup – Sam Adams

J.A. McCLELLAND & SONS (AUTS) LTD Perpetual Challenge Cup, RESERVE CHAMPION – A B Carson

SAMUEL WHITE Memorial Challenge Cup, BEST PAIR of Shearlings – A B Carson

THE PARKMORE Perpetual Challenge Cup, Group of 5 Shearlings – Russell Smyth

ULSTER WOOLS FARM SUPPLIERS Cup, Group of 5 Irish Bred Shearlings – Russell Smyth

THE JOHN THOMPSON Cup, CHAMPION RAM LAMB – Paul McEvoy

J. THOMPSON & SONS TANKARD FOR THE CHAMPION LAMB – Paul McEvoy

PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP, RESERVE CHAMPION RAM LAMB – Billy Grant

THE COLEMAN PERPETUAL Challenge Shield – Andrew Mackay

ALEXANDER C. GIBSON Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup – Paul McEvoy

U.R.B.A. ROSE BOWL FOR THE OVERALL CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS – Paul McEvoy

HALFWAY HOUSE BAR ROSE BOWL FOR THE RESERVE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS. – Sam Adams

Border Leicester secretary Sonya Smyth then presented Deirdre with a bouquet of flowers and Blackface secretary Mark Smyth conducted the raffle.

1 . 2M7A0039.JPG (back) Border Leicester Chairman Stephen Wallace with Jacob, Maimie and Marcus Hanna receiving their Awards at the URBA Dinner Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 2M7A0048.JPG William and Amy Semple with their Awards at the URBA Dinner Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 2M7A0057.JPG Andrew & Rachel Magarrell accepting their award from Border Leicester Chairman Stephen Wallace Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . 2M7A0058.JPG Paul McEvoy accepting his awards from Deirdre and Thomas Harkin, Blackface Chairman, with Paul's nephews Cohdy and Recko McCusker Photo: freelance Photo Sales