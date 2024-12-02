Awards galore at Ulster Ram Breeders Association annual dinner

Blackface Chairman Thomas Harkin welcomed everyone and thanked the hotel for a lovely meal he then called upon his wife Deirdre to hand over the trophies.
Border Leicester Section
Rev RJ McILMOYE MBE Memorial Perpetual Trophy – William Semple
CHALLENGE CUP– William Semple
J B KIRKPATRICK Perpetual Bowl – William Semple
ALLAM CUP – William Semple
J THOMPSON & SON Tankard for the Champion – William Semple
SHEARLING CUP for the Best Shearling Ram or Shearling Ewe – Rachel & Andrew Megarrell
JACOB HORNER Memorial Cup for the Reserve Champion – Reps of Sam Agnew
THOMPSON Memorial Cup for the Best Group of 3 Ram Lambs – William Semple
ANDERSON CUP for the Best Shearling Ewe or Ewe Lamb – Reps of Sam Agnew
FARMING LIFE AWARD for the Top Priced Sheep – William Semple
SIR ROBERT ANDERSON CUP for the Balmoral Border Leicester Champion – James Aiken
MCKEE SALVER TRAY for the Balmoral Border Leicester Reserve Champion – Harold Dickey
Blackface Section
PERPETUAL CHALLENGE Cup – Sam Adams
REV. R.J. McILMOYLE (MBE) Memorial Perpetual Trophy – Sam Adams
JOE SMYTH Memorial Cup – Sam Adams
J THOMPSON & SONS TANKARD, CHAMPION SHEARLING – Sam Adams
McMURTRY PERPETUAL Challenge Cup – Sam Adams
J.A. McCLELLAND & SONS (AUTS) LTD Perpetual Challenge Cup, RESERVE CHAMPION – A B Carson
SAMUEL WHITE Memorial Challenge Cup, BEST PAIR of Shearlings – A B Carson
THE PARKMORE Perpetual Challenge Cup, Group of 5 Shearlings – Russell Smyth
ULSTER WOOLS FARM SUPPLIERS Cup, Group of 5 Irish Bred Shearlings – Russell Smyth
THE JOHN THOMPSON Cup, CHAMPION RAM LAMB – Paul McEvoy
J. THOMPSON & SONS TANKARD FOR THE CHAMPION LAMB – Paul McEvoy
PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP, RESERVE CHAMPION RAM LAMB – Billy Grant
THE COLEMAN PERPETUAL Challenge Shield – Andrew Mackay
ALEXANDER C. GIBSON Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup – Paul McEvoy
U.R.B.A. ROSE BOWL FOR THE OVERALL CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS – Paul McEvoy
HALFWAY HOUSE BAR ROSE BOWL FOR THE RESERVE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS. – Sam Adams
Border Leicester secretary Sonya Smyth then presented Deirdre with a bouquet of flowers and Blackface secretary Mark Smyth conducted the raffle.