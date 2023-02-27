Awards recognise food and drink heroes in Ards and North Down

​2022 proved to be another hugely successful year with 18 local food and drink producers claiming an impressive 88 industry awards across a range of national and international standards. The TASTE AND Food and Drink Hero Awards recognised their achievements at a prestigious ceremony that included the presentation of the Lady Dufferin Producer of the Year Award.

Judged by representatives from Clandeboye Estate, Clandeboye Courtyard and Clandeboye Yoghurt, Sir Ian Huddleston presented the Lady Dufferin Award to Stephen and Olivia Stewart of Habanero Steve’s.

Based in Bangor, Habanero Steve's was born nine years ago when Stephen and Olivia decided to try their hand at growing chillies. After a particularly hot summer left the Stewarts with too many chillies, they decided to make a batch of chilli jam and combined the crop of chillies with fruit from their garden.

Mayor Karen Douglas with Stephen and Olivia Stewart (Habanero Steve's) who were presented with the Lady Dufferin Award by Sir Ian Huddleston. Image: Graham Baalham-Curry.

It was a big success and today, Habanero Steve’s grows many different varieties of chillies in their greenhouses and polytunnel. 2022 represents the first time they have won a major award, picking up bronze success in the Irish Food Awards with their most popular product, Pineapple Napalm.

Many other businesses were recognised for their achievements during the evening too, with a wide range of producers from across the Borough celebrating their successes.

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Karen Douglas, said:“Congratulations to all of our award winners and to all of our local farmers, growers and restaurants that are constantly creating high quality, award-winning produce. The importance of food and drink production within Ards and North Down cannot be understated and our Borough continues to cement itself as a key food destination in Northern Ireland.”

For more information, go to visitardsandnorthdown.com/food-and-drink.

Ards and North Down is well established as a leading food region where culinary innovation thrives.

Savour the tastes of the region’s many award-winning restaurants and artisan food shops. Menus feature the finest local fayre. Drop into a local bar to enjoy the warmest of welcomes and a ‘wee dram’ of local ale, gin or whiskey.

This is a place with a famed agricultural and nautical heritage which is home to world class ingredients. Comber Earlies PGI status potatoes, Portavogie prawns, Strangford Lough oysters and County Down grass fed beef are just a few examples of the fine produce that is unique to this place.