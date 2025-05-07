Awesome April sales at Ballymena Livestock Market machinery sale

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,400 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 68%. Demand was high with vehicles selling to £52,900 for a 2021 New Holland T6.155, outside items selling to £13,500 for a Kane 14 tonne silage trailer and inside items selling to £660 for a PTO driven generator.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 30th May with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 19th May with the last day for machinery to be entered Wednesday 28th May.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery:

£52,900 for a 2021 New Holland T6.155, £29,300 for a 2014 New Holland 6140 with loader, £29,300 for a Massey Ferguson 5455 Dyna 4 with 941 front loader, £26,700 for a 2010 New Holland T6030, £25,000 for a 2011 New Holland T7030, £20,300 for a New Holland Telehandler, £17,900 for a 1997 New Holland TX62 Combine, £16,500 for a Massey Ferguson 4225, £13,700 for a New Holland TS90 with font loader, £13,500 for a Kane 14 tonne silage trailer, £12,800 for a KZ Muckmaster dung spreader, £12,300 for a 1987 Case International 885, £11,000 for a 1983 Ford 6610, £8,200 for a Kverneland Taarup 9580C Rake, £8,000 for a Johnston 16ft Silage trailer, £7,800 for a Kane 12 tonne silage trailer, £7,600 for a Massey Ferguson 250 & loader, £7,600 for a 20ft Flat Trailer, £7,500 for a Case 5 tonne digger, £7,500 for a McHale F5500 baler, £7,100 for a Tuff 15ft Silage trailer, £6,900 for a 2022 Yamaha Kodiak 700 Quad, £6,800 for a Rollex 620 ring roller, £6,700 for a 1963 Massey Ferguson 35X, £6,600 for a 27ft AW bale trailer, £6,500 for a 24ft cattle crush.

Inside Machinery:

£660 for a PTO driven generator, £620 for a Honda HRD 536 lawnmower, £540 for an Acid Pump, £490 for a AG Cubicle bedder, £460 for a Solo Byalko lawnmower, £450 for a Jasic Mig Welder 250 240v, £390 for a Sealey sand blaster with grit, £370 for a Husqvarna Kiicpo professional lawnmower, £370 for a Brooks Anvil on stand, £325 for an Electric kindling machine, £320 for 4 Alloy rims om Goodyear tyres, £310 for a Hynox steam washer, £300 for a Beach buggy, £240 for a Generator, £240 for a Yellow Tool chest with key, £230 for a Bar bander, £220 for a Garden rocking chair, £200 for a Calving Aid, £200 for 4x BMW M3 alloys and tyres, £190 for Oxyacetane tanks, trolley and burning head, £180 for an Electric fence rail, wire and posts, £180 for 60m 3 phase cable & reel, £180 for a Magbroach 110v magnetic drill, £170 fore Rabe harrow tines, £170 for a 100L Ingersol rand compressor, £170 for 2 ratchet binders with 2x20ft binder chains, £160 for a Honda Lawnmower, £160 for a Propcorn applicator, £160 for a Husqvarna 346XE professional chainsaw, £150 for a 20x12ft Tarpolin, £150 for a Crow banger, £150 for a Husqvarna chainsaw, £150 for a Stihl MS 181 chainsaw, £150 for an Oleo Mac hedge cutter.

1 . 1745936702670.jpg £7,800 for a Kane 12 tonne silage trailer Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 1745422748443.jpg A New Holland which came under the hammer Photo: freelance Photo Sales