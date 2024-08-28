The auction held last weekend saw over 1,800 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 65%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £14,500 for a 1998 New Holland 7635, outside items selling to £5,200 for a McAuley Low Loader and inside items selling to £340 for a Storage cabinet with roller door.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 27th September with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 16th September with the last day for machinery to be entered Wednesday, 25th September.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery: £14,500 for a 1998 New Holland 7635, £5,600 for a Kramer 312LE, £5,200 for a McAuley Low Loader, £4000 for a 2011 BMW X5, £3000 for a Ford Super Major, £2,900 for a Peugeot Boxer, £2,800 for a Mitsubishi Shogun, £2,800 for a Ritchie sheep clamp and race, £2,500 for a Sheep combi clamp and shedding gate race, £2,400 for a Claas combine harvester Dominater 68, £2,400 for a IFor Williams 12x6 cattle trailer w/sheep decks, £2,400 for a Belmac 4.5 Rotaspeader, £2.200 for a Power harrow, £2,100 for a 7 bay lean two shed, £2000 for an IFor Williams 10x5 builders trailer.

Inside Machinery: £340 for a Storage cabinet with roller door, £280 for an anvil, £260 for a SIP mig welder ideal 303, £210 for a Lazer level, £200 for a PVC Door & surround, £200 for 4x 19inch wheels, £200 for a Stihl ts400 concrete saw, £180 for a Nissan Navara roller cover, £170 for a petrol pressure washer 3000 psi, £160 for a JFC Red tub on wheels, £150 for a battery sheep clippers, £150 for a sandblaster, £150 for a Same lamborgine windscreen, £150 for a 6ft6in x4ft car trailer, £140 for a Stihl Ms 390 saw, £120 for a heavy duty vice, £110 for a Mark7/8 transit bull bar, £110 for a sealey bench sander, £110 for a Jefferson 50ltr compressor and £100 for a Petrol cement mixer.

