B & D Coyle from Coleraine 1st & 2nd Open NIPA Roscrea

The top end again had the best success with Bobby and Danny Coyle from Coleraine 1st & 2nd Open with birds together recording velocity 1865.

Just two seasons ago this top loft topped the Mighty NIPA in a corresponding event early in the year. Ron Williamson has moved back to Bondhill and came very close again winning Section E and remember he has the NIPA record number of 1st Open awards, what a racer. Windsor Social topped Sect B for the second week and Davy Booth from Mourne & District had the big result in Section H, J & G Ramsey were best in Derry City. Please Note - Winners should send info to the Press Officer’s ASAP after each race and a photo of the 1st Section winners would be appreciated.

NIPA Race/Date

1st Roscrea OB Saturday 26th April 2025 – Liberated at 11.15am in a Lt Southwest wind.

NIPA Open 1st Roscrea 641/19,571 – 1-1A B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1865, 2-2A B & D Coyle 1865, 3-1E Ron Williamson Bondhill Soc 1855, 4-3A J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1853, 5-4A J Hanson 1852, 8-5A B & D Coyle 1851, 7-2E J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1846, 8-3E J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1845, 9-6A G & S Smith Cookstown Soc 1844, 10-1H Davy Booth Mourne & Dist 1842, 11-2H Davy Booth 1841, 12-4E J & H Muldrew & McMurray Markethill 1835, 13-7A G & S Smith 1835, 14-5E N Weir Loughgall 1834, 15-6E R D Calvin Annaghmore 1833, 16-7E J & E Calvin 183, 17-8E J & E Calvin 1832, 18-9E J & E Calvin 1832, 19-10E S Curran Lurgan Soc 1832, 20-1D R Keegan & Son Dromore 1832.

NIPA Section A 1st Roscrea 52/1607 – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1865, B & D Coyle 1865, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1855, J Hsnson 1852, B & D Coyle 1851, G & S Smith Cookstown 1844, G & S Smith 1835, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1829, L Neill Ballymoney 1825, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1823.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 15/552 – B Morgan 1829, 1811, 1811, 1810, 1809, M McPhillips 1809.

Coleraine Premier HPS 15/549 – B & D Coyle 1865, 1865, J Hanson 1853, 1852, B & D Coyle 1851, S Diamond 1823. Over the moon. 1st and 2nd Coleraine Premier, 1st &2nd Coleraine Triangle, 1st &2nd section A,and best of all 1st &2nd open NIPA. Privlage to call the open winner Rowan lass bred from Wayne Doonan bloodlines, the loft topped the NIPA in a correspond race in 2023.

Cookstown Social 9/276 – G & S Smith 1844, 1835, 1818, Billy McConnell 1810, 1800, 1797.

Dungannon & District 4/59 – J J Sampson 1769, 1692, H A Boyd 1639, 1558, 1552, B Loughrin 1518.

Windsor Social 12/306 – K Glass 1806, 1804 1792, T Scott & Son 1791, R & J Parke 1778, 1778.

NIPA Section B 1st Roscrea 96/3128 – K Glass Windsor Soc 1806, K Glass 1804, C Henry Ballymoney 1803, J Whytev Ahoghill 1798, S Murphy Cullybackey 1797, steele & McNeill Rasharkin & Dist 1795, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1795, Rocj & Moore Cullybackey 1794, K Glass 1792, S & N Maginty Muckamore 1792.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 9/268 – J Whyte 1798, J Smyth & Son 1790, Young McManus & Sons 1787, 1785, 1784, 1784.

Ballymoney HPS 23/923 – L Neill 1823, 1805, C Henry 1803, D & H Stuart 1795, M Gamble & Son 1791, D & H Stuart 1785.

Ballymoney West Combine 8/247 – Lynn Neill 1823, C Henry 1803, M Gamble & Son 1791, W Rodgers 1760, Young & Gibson 1722.

Broughshane & District 4/97 – M Neilly 1735, A Purvis 1728, J Getty 1718, M Neilly 1697, 1644, A Purvis 1625.

Ballymena & District HPS 8/269 – J Eagleson & Sons 1790, K & K Kernohan & Son 1773, J Eagleson & Sons 1773, Blair & Rankin 1759, S Johnston & Son 1744, 1717.

Cullybackey HPS 15/588 – S Murphy 1797, Rock & Moore 1794, S Murphy 1781, M/M Robinson 1771, S Murphy 1764, 1761.

Crumlin & District 9/215 – McConville Bros 1752, Fleming Bros 1741, D Hamilton 1711, R & S Hope 1691, Fleming Bros 1683, R & S Hope 1675.

Kells & District HPS 6/169 – Surgenor Bros 1688, 1688, Gregg Bros 1681, 1680, A Barkley & Son 1668, Surgenor Bros 1661. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – Gregg Bros 1680, B Swann & Son 1629, A Barkley & Son 1557, Surgenor Bros 1520. Surgenor Bros takes the top spot second week in a row and takes top 2 this week. Well done to very everyone who carded this week. Gregg bros wins Sizzler 2 bird result within club.

Muckamore HPS 9/330 – S & N Maginty 1792, 1764, 1747, 1741, Knocker & Bill 1732, D J Thompson 1729.

Randalstown HPS 6/161 – Sterart Bros 176, 1760, 1732, j mcNeill & Son 1710, J Millar 1682, 1675.

Rasharkin &District HPS 7/96 – Steele & McNeill 1795, J & M Milliken 1785, F Barkley 1784, J Millar & Son 1779, H Cubitt 1774, J Millar & Son 1774.

NIPA Section C 1st Roscrea 1073162 – J & D Braniff Glen 1804, Binghasm Seaton & Dow Ligoniel 1799, W O’Boyle Ligoniel 1796, McClurkin Bros Harmony 1795, T McNally South Belfast 1794, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1794, D & J Campbell Eastwayb 1793, C McBeigh Son & Daughter Eastway 1792, C McManus Ligoniel 1791, J & D Braniff 1789.

NIPA Section D 1st Roscrea 67/2225 – R Keegan & Son Dromore 1832, Tomlinson & Wilson Dromore 1821, D Johnston Derriaghy 1816, J Gregory & Sons Glen 1811, J Gregory & Sons 1810, O & M Monaghan Colin 1810, R Topping & Son Lisburn & Dist 1807, R Topping & Son 1806, J Kelly & Sons Hills & Maze 1805, R Topping & Son 1805.

NIPA Section E 1st Roscrea 116/4123 – Ron Williamson Bondhill 1855, J Whitten & SN Portadown & Drumcree 1846, J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1845, J & H Muldrew & McMurray Matkethill 1835, N Weir Loughgall 1834, R D Calvin Annaghmore 1833, J & E Calvin 1833, J & E Calvin 1832, J & E Calvin 1832, S Curran Lurgan Soc 1832.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 11/340 – J & E Calvin 1845, R D Calvin 1833, J & E Calvin 1833, 1832, 1832, 1831.

Armagh HPS 14/476 – P Duffy 1831, G Stevenson & Son 1801, 1799, K Shannon 1797, G Stevenson & Son 1796, R Parkes & Son 1789.

Beechpark Social 7/205 – D Mawhinney & Son 1817, G McEvoy 1779, 1779, D Mawhinney & Son 1773, 1772m 1769.

Bondhill Social 4/381 – Ron Williamson 1855, Davy Calvin 1837, 1824, 1808, 1808, Capper Bros 1808.

Edgarstown 12/384 – R G & G Donaldson 1804, T McClean 1803, 1802, D Love 1802, S & E Buckley 1783, 1781.

Gilford & District 8/249 – Rafferty & Toman 1791, A Feeney & Son 1787, 1785, 1778, 1771, C & H Beattie 1770.

Laurelvale 3/88 – M Milligan & Son 1778, A Craig 1774, 1772, M Milligan & Son 1747, A Craig 1738, M Milligsn & Son 1724.

Loughgall 5/307 – N Weir 1834, D C & P McArdle 1828, 1828, 1827, 1822, 1815.

Lurgan Social 22/688 – S Curran 1832, R Adamson 1810, J Douglas & Son 1807, R Adamson 1806, J Douglas & Son 1801, E Wright & Son 1797.

Markethill HPS 3/101 – J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1835, 1794, M Bruce & Daughter 1790, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1786, 1779, M Bruce & Daughter 1767.

Monaghan HPS 8/307 – Keith Allister 1813, 1811, 1782, James Graham 1770, Keith Allister 1766, 1732. 1st club 298 Birds 29th Sec E 4,123 Birds , 57th Open NIPA 19,571Birds. Sire Roscrea lad 1st Open winner himself from Roscrea. Dam Moore Hen same bloodlines one side as the sire Safir lines. 2nd club 34th sec 66th Open Bolt lines 1st National Dale 2024. 3rd club 96th sec 270 Open Bolt lines half Brother to the National winner.

Portadown & Drumcree 7/177 – J Whitten & Son 1846, 1808, 1800, Sloan & Reid 1800, J Sterritt 1775, J Gordon 1775. Young Jay was delighted on his first win of the season clocking a hen bred by Niall Devlin from Bannview Lofts Stud. Finishing 2nd Section E from 4,068 birds & 7th Open from 19,231 birds.Well done to all members in Top 10.

Meadows 8/271 – Aidan Mallon 1796, A Larkin & Sons 1777, J Brown 1770, M McCabe 1764, Aidan Mallon 1763, A Larkin & Sons 1757.

NIPA Section F 1st Roscrea 82/2063 – K Rooney & Son Annalong 1764, K Rooney & Son 1762, Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1736, Phillips Bros Bangor 1731, R Moore & Son Bangor 1723, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1722, McComb Bros Killyleagh Cent 1719, P Murray Harmony 1716, D Grieves Killyleagh & Dist 1712, Lambert & Stewart Bangoe 1712.

NIPA Section G 1st Roscrea 45/1847 – D & K Mallen Drumnavaddy 1828, D & K Mallen 1825, D & K Mallen 1825, j Smyth & Sons Drimnavaddy 1822, D & K Mallen 1818, W McDowell & Son Dri,mavaddy 1816, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1814, J Smyth & Son 1813, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1812 S Ogle 1811.

NIPA Section H 1st Roscrea 76/1416 – Davy Booth Mourne & District 12842, 1841, 1827, 1826, 1801, 17774, 1774, 1773, 1772, 1769.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 8/61 – M & M Rabbett 1719, 1697, 1679, N & C Doherty 1608, Andy Mitchell 1550.

Derry & District 13/216 – J & G Ramsey 1753, A McCrudden 1738, 1737, R McBride 1705, D Canning 1676, 1674.

Foyle RPS 9/148 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1726, S Malone 1701, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1674, 1673.

Limavady 10/236 – R Witherow 1742, K Mullan 1686, J McArthur 1681, 1676, K Mullan 1677, J McArthur 1650.

Londonderry RPS 7/141 – D Wick 1710, L Flanagan 1707, N Murray 1697, 1678, L Flanagan 1675, N Murray 1673.

Maiden City 13/253 – R Lyle 1732, R mcMonasgle 1717, R Lyle 1707, R McMonqgle 1690, 1686, P & M Healy 168.

Mourne & District HPS 2/131 – Davy Booth 1842, 1841, 1827, 1826, 1801, 1774.

Omagh & District 4/74 – A Kelly 1534, 1466, 1439, 1424, 1423, V Gourley 1412.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 10/156 – D Mullen 1715, F Patterson 1702, D Mullen 1698, F Patterson 1683, D Mullen 1670, F Patterson 1659.

Combine & Federation update

B & D Coyle take the first two today in the club. Bobby is 1, 2, 5 Sectiom A , 1,2, 6 Open NIPA. The open winner won Skibbereen Inland National last year and the second bird (her daughter) was 2nd Open Fermoy NIPA last year. She was also 3rd section A 59th Open NIPA Dunmanway YB National. They are the best of Cockcrow breeding purchased from Wayne Doonan. Bobby’s pigeon in 6th Open won Roscrea 3 last year. Another pigeon that deserves recognition this week is Jimmy Hanson’s first bird who won 1st Sect A 3rd Open last week and now adds to its tally 4th Open this week. This fine cock scored twice as a youngster. Adrian Moffatt PO.

Coleraine Triangle 1st Roscrea – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1865, B & D Coyle 1865, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1853, J Hanson 1852, B & D Coyle 1851, S Diamone Coleraine Prem 1823, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1820, L Hanson Coleraine Prem 1813, Kenny Glass Windsor Soc 1806, Kenny Glass 1804, S Diamond 1801, S Diamond 1800, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1799, B & D Coyle 1796, Kenny Glass 1792, B & D Coyle 1791, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1791, Trevor Scott & Son Windsor Soc 1791, Paul O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1780, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1778.

City of Derry Federation 1st Roscrea 50/710 – J & G Ramsey Dery & Dist 1753, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1738, A McCrudden 1737, R Lyle Maiden City 172, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1726, M & Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1719, R McMonagle Maiden City 1717, D Wick Londonderry 1710, L Flanagan Londonderry 1707, R Lyle 1707, R McBride Derry & Dist 1705, S Malone Foyle 1701, N Murray Londonderry 1697, M & M Rabbett 1697, R McMonagle 1690, R McMonagle 1686, P & M Healy Maiden City 1683, P & M Healy 1680, M & M Rabbet 1679, N Murray 1678, Concannon Bros Maiden City 1676, D Canning Derry & Dist 1676, R Martin Maiden City 1676, R Martin 1676, L Flanagan 1675, D Canning 1674.

Foyle Valley Combine 1st Roscrea – J & G Ramsey Dery & Dist 1753, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1738, A McCrudden 1737, R Lyle Maiden City 172, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1726, M & Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1719, R McMonagle Maiden City 1717, Dessie Mullen Strabane & ist 1715, D Wick Londonderry 1710, L Flanagan Londonderry 1707, R Lyle 1707, R McBride Derry & Dist 1705, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1702, S Malone Foyle 1701, Dessie Mullen 1698, N Murray Londonderry 1697, M & M Rabbett 1697, R McMonagle 1690, R McMonagle 1686, Freddie Patterson 1681,

