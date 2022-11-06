Back British Farming Day
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) supported the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) public-facing campaign, Back British Farming Day on Wednesday 2 November alongside NFU Scotland and NFU Cymru at the House of Commons, Westminster. Members of Parliament and House of Lords attended the event from across the United Kingdom (UK).
Back British Farming Day focused on helping to drive support for locally produced food and the farming sector by encouraging consumers to purchase homegrown produce. The initiative shines a spotlight on local farmers who produce nutritious food to some of the highest animal health and welfare and environmental standards, looking after the UK’s iconic green landscape whilst supporting rural jobs, local communities and the economy.
Throughout the day, UFU president David Brown and parliamentary officer Alexander Kinnear spoke with many politicians on the future agriculture policy, the Northern Ireland Protocol and the fast-approaching end of grace periods for access to veterinary medicines.