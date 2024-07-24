Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two of the province’s leading Simmental herds – Ballinlare Farm and Ranfurly – have announced plans for their 4th production sale.

The joint offering from Joe Wilson and David Hazelton will include over 40 pedigree females, a number of young bulls and a selection of elite embryos. The sale will take place at Rathfriland Farmers’ Co-op Society Ltd on Saturday, 7th September and will be conducted by guest auctioneer David Lowry from Lanark.

The 20-cow Ranfurly herd dates back to 1971, while the 60-cow Ballinlare Farm herd was founded in 1984.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Hazelton said: "Our joint sale is a much-anticipated fixture for pedigree Simmental enthusiasts from across the UK and Ireland. The sale is held periodically to reduce stock numbers, and gives herd owners an opportunity to secure some of the best genetics available within both herds.”

Ranfurly Weikel 47th sells at the herd’s joint 4th production sale on 7th September.

Animals can be inspected on-farm during the month of August, strictly by appointment with the vendors. Prospective bidders are also welcome to view the cattle at the mart on the Friday evening and during the morning of the sale.

Both herds are participating in AFBI’s CHeCS approved health scheme. Bidding will also be available online via the MartBid’s website.

The Ranfurly prefix is synonymous for quality bulls and females with Breedplan performance figures to match. There are currently 9 EX and 9 VG classified cows at Ranfurly, with a further two awaiting classification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Hazelton added: “We aim to breed high quality bulls with above average growth rates and easy fleshing ability, big milk figures, good conformation and breed character. These are all attributes which attract attention from large commercial suckler herds, especially in mainland UK."

The Woodhall Ferrari daughter Ranfurly Stella 16th will come under the hammer at the herd’s joint 4th production sale.

In recent years ten bulls from the Dungannon-based herd have sold to leading pedigree breeders in England, Scotland and Ireland.

Ranfurly breeding has also featured on the breed society’s leader board for bulls with the highest number of pedigree registrations. Last year the British Simmental Cattle Society published figures highlighting that Auchorachan Hercules EX92 was the most popular bull used in 2022. Sired by Auchorachan ACDC, he is the result of an ET flush from one of the Ranfurly Herd’s most prolific brood cows, South Park King Kong Weikel 2 nd EX93. The embryo was purchased by the Durno family from Banffshire, and there are currently 218 registered progeny in the UK herd book. The bull is now the senior herd sire at Jim and Patricia Goldie’s Newbiemains Herd in Dumfriesshire.

The home-bred Ranfurly Confederate EX94, a Cleenagh Flasher son bred from Raceview Aisling Matilda, was recognised by the Simmental Society as the most popular sire in 2019 and 2020; putting Ranfurly breeding at the top of the leader board for three out of the last five years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ranfurly Confederate EX94 was originally purchased at Stirling in February 2013 by the Magowan family’s noted Dirnanean Herd. When the herd was dispersed in September 2015, he was purchased by the Stronach family at Islavale where he proved very successful, producing numerous five-figure bulls which sold to a top of 24,000gns.

To date, Ranfurly Confederate has 526 progeny registered with the British Simmental Cattle Society.

The Ranfurly Herd has produced females to a top of 16,500gns, realised by Ranfurly Beauty 5th sold in 2012 to the Barlow family’s Denizes Herd in Lancashire. Several championship awards have been achieved at Stirling, with bulls topping at 16,000gns, and selling to UK pedigree herds Atlow, Bosahan, Craighill, Fairhurst, Grangewood, Jaw, Manor Park and Strathisla, as well as the Boyerstown Herd in southern Ireland.

The Ranfurly offering at the forthcoming sale will include three in-calf heifers coming to easy calving sires, 12 maiden heifers, two seventeen-month-old bulls by the 16,000gns

Ranfurly Limelight, and a special entry of elite embryos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All females are bred from leading cow families Weikel, Stella, Kleeb and Diana; and are daughters of proven AI sires such as Woodhall Ferrari, Samark Superman, Curaheen Bandit, the home-bred Ranfurly Limelight and the out-cross Grinalta’s Excel.