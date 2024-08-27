Ballygally school boy’s sweet idea becomes new product sold in SPAR stores across UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nine-year-old Archie Barr has become Ballygally’s youngest product designer, after his imaginary packet of sweets was made a reality by a local retailer.

After being presented with Archie’s drawing, which featured a sweet eating monster, owner of SPAR Ballygally, Chris Todd, shared the idea with Henderson Group, which owns the SPAR franchise in Northern Ireland.

Archie’s ‘Wobbly Jelly’ monster drawing has inspired the packaging design of SPAR’s newest confectionary product, Fizzy Fangs, which arrived in-store in recent weeks, with Archie on-hand to help stack the shelves and sell to shoppers.

The product sits proudly on shelves in over 1,250 SPAR and EUROSPAR stores across the UK, including over 500 in Northern Ireland.

Archie said: “I didn’t believe my daddy when he first told me my sweetie drawing had been shared with SPAR, and inspired the new Fizzy Fangs monster. It’s been so exciting!

“The sweets taste amazing and the packaging looks awesome. I’m so happy that Chris from SPAR Ballygally shared my design!”

Bronagh Luke at Henderson Group continued: “Everyone at SPAR NI was so impressed with Archie’s design and even more thrilled when we shared it with our SPAR UK colleagues who decided to incorporate a graphic inspired by his design on to the new product packaging.

“Everyone who picks up a packet of Fizzy Fangs across the UK will see on the back of the bag that it was inspired by Archie’s design.

Archie Barr helping Chris Todd, owner of SPAR Ballygally, stock up the store with Fizzy Fangs. (Pic: Freelance)

“This is a fantastic example of local engagement with our shoppers. Our stores are operating as community hubs within their neighbourhoods and go above and beyond for their local shoppers. We’re delighted for Archie and look forward to seeing where his imagination takes him next!”

Chris Todd who runs SPAR Ballygally with his dad, Graham, added: “We were so impressed with Archie’s drawing that we had to pass it on to our partners at Henderson Group, we know they’re always looking for the next local products and this is it!

“I studied product design and we were not delivering designs of this calibre, so I knew we had something special on our hands here.

“We are the first store to stock Fizzy Fangs so all our locals can pick up a bag of Archie’s sweets, and we’re delighted to have had him in-store to help unpack the first boxes and sell the first bags.

Chris and Graham Todd with Archie Barr and his ‘Wobbly Jelly’ monster drawing which has inspired the packaging design of SPAR’s newest confectionary product, Fizzy Fangs. (Pic: Freelance)

“When Archie first gave me his drawing he said it would be a top seller, and I think he’s going to be right!”

Katie Breadmore, SPAR UK Brand Manager, added: “We're thrilled to unveil our new Fizzy Fangs that Archie so cleverly inspired.

“We believe this innovative and stylish fresh look captures the essence of our SPAR brand sweets and will bring a touch of joy to every shelf.”

Fizzy Fangs are available now across all SPAR and EUROSPAR stores in Northern Ireland.