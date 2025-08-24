Ballyhartfield Barua lifts Dexter Championship at Clogher Valley Show

Dry and sunny spells throughout the day made for favourable showing conditions in the cattle rings at the 105th Clogher Valley Show with a large turnout of cattle across all sections.

Now in their fourth year exhibiting at the show, the Dexter classes once again had a large turnout of entries.

Judging was in the capable hands of Mr Richard Beattie, a well-known livestock auctioneer from Omagh.

Claiming first place in the cow class was the first calver, Derryola Beyonce shown by Ryan Lavery, who was closely followed by Ballyloughan Lola from Willeen Montgomery. Derryola Clover was in third position for Ryan Lavery.

Richard Beattie having a final inspection of placements in the heifer class at Clogher Valley Show.

A good show of heifers forward in the next class saw the stylish black heifer, Ballyloughan Quantum claim top position for Willeen Montgomery, followed by Derryola Uno from Ryan Lavery with Derryola Hazel in third position from the same herd.

Ballyhartfield Barua was top of the lineup in the bull class for Matthew Bloomer’s Cadian herd, followed in second place by Planetree Cerberus from the same herd.

Derryola Top Gun Matthew took third position for Ryan Lavery in a super lineup of bulls.

Standing in top position in the calf class was the superb young heifer, Lester’s Dazzler from David Lester, with Willeen Montgomery’s Ballyloughan Shakespeare taking second place. Lester’s Alison shown by David Lester was in third place.

Overall Dexter Breed Champion at Clogher Valley Show, Ballyhartfield Barua led by Imogen Kirkland, with Fane Valley Representatives who kindly sponsored the classes.

Taking top position in the pairs class with a pair of young bulls was Ryan Lavery, closely followed by Willeen Montgomery with her youngstock with David Lester in third position respectively with a pair of calves.

A superb display of young handlers saw Aoife Kernan take the top position in the under 12-year-old section and Grace Bloomer top the under 18 year-old category.

A superb lineup in the championship saw judge Richard Beattie tap out Matthew Bloomer’s senior stock bull Ballyhartfield Barua as his Champion. Making his way down the line Richard tapped out Ballyloughan Quantum, winner of the heifer class as his Reserve Champion from Willeen Montgomery.

Exhibitors would like to thank Clogher Valley Show for providing Dexter classes, Fane Valley for their very kind sponsorship and Richard Beattie for taking the time to judge.

Reserve Dexter Breed Champion at Clogher Valley Show, Ballyloughan Quantum led by Sylvia Henry.

Results

Class 234: Dexter Cow or Heifer born on or before 31st December 2022 (4 Forward): 1st Derryola Beyonce, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Ballyloughan Lola, Willeen Montgomery; 3rd Derryola Clover, Ryan Lavery; 4th Derryola Razzle Dazzle, David Lester

Class 235: Dexter Heifer born on or after 1st Jan 2023 & on or before 31st July 2024 (8 Forward): 1st Ballyloughan Quantum, Willeen Montgomery; 2nd Derryola Uno, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Derryola Hazel, Ryan Lavery; 4th Ballinderry Roxy Lady, Thomas McAreavey; 5th Ballyloughan Quail, David Lester; 6th Lester’s Kay, David Lester; 7th Cadian Bo, Matthew Bloomer; 8th Planetree Bona Dea, David Lester

Class 236: Dexter bull born on or before 31st July 2024 (5 Forward): 1st Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Planetree Cerbrus, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Derryola Top Gun, Ryan Lavery; 4th Derryola Maverick, Ryan Lavery; 5th Lester’s Brumble, David Lester

Class 237: Dexter Bull or Heifer Calf born on or after 1st August 2024 (6 Forward): 1st Lesters Dazzler, David Lester; 2nd Ballyloughan Shakespeare, Willeen Montgomery; 3rd Lesters Alison, David Lester; 4th Ballyloughan Roopurt, Willeen Montgomery; 5th Lester’s Bonnie, David Lester; 6th Lester’s Rocky, David Lester

Class 238: Dexter Pairs, property of one exhibitor (3 Forward): 1st Ryan Lavery; 2nd Willeen Montgomery; 3rd David Lester

Class 240: Young Handlers Class - Under 12 years old on show day: 1st Aoife Kernan; 2nd Lily Lester; 3rd Jack Wilson; 4th Bella Wilson; 5th Sarah Jane Lester; 6th Leah Lester

Class 241: Young Handlers Class - 12 – 18 years old on show day: 1st Grace Bloomer; 2nd Lily Rose Rice Dexter

Champion - Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer

Reserve Champion - Ballyloughan Quantum, Willeen Montgomery