A wet, overcast morning did not dampen the enthusiasm of exhibitors at Newry Agricultural Show on Saturday, 29th June.

Situated in Bessbrook, overlooking the city of Newry provides a picturesque location for the showgrounds which attracts exhibitors from across the province.

For the first time in the show’s history classes for Dexter cattle where held, with judging undertaken by Ryan Lavery from Aghalee, and co-judged by Leiza Montgomery from Comber.

A good number of cattle forward saw Ballyhartfield Nessa claim the first red rosette of the day for Messrs McAreavey, with Friary Olga from the same herd being presented with second place. Closely followed in third place was Derryola Pixie from Lester Pedigree’s.

Overall Champion Dexter, Ballyhartfield Nessa with Gill and Thomas McAreavey.

A smaller class for the Dexter bulls seen Derryola Red Bull from Antoine Nicholson take top position, with Planetree Eurus from Lester Pedigree’s follow in second place.

A big entry in the maiden heifer class saw the stylish Ballinderry Rolo take the red rosette for Messrs McAreavey, with Ballindarragh Daisy closely following in second place for Antoine Nicholson. Another entry from Messrs McAeavey, Ballinderry Roxy Lady took third position.

Turning to the incalf heifer class it was Derryola Razzle Dazzle, from Lester Pedigree’s which stood out in top, closely followed by Derryola Milly from the same herd. Pinbox Betty-Boo was in third position for Kernan Pedigree’s.

Lester Pedigree’s took first and second place in the calf class with Lester’s Trixie and Lesters Bumble. A super pair of short heifers from Messrs McAreavey claimed first prize in the pairs class, closely followed by a cracking pair of non-short heifers from Lester Pedigree’s.

Judging underway in the maiden heifer class at Newry Show.

A superb lineup in the Championship seen Ballyhartfield Nessa, accompanied by her twin bull calves be tapped forward as overall Champion for Messrs McAreavey. In close Reserve

was the red incalf heifer, Derryola Razzle Dazzle from Lester Pedigree’s.

Ballyhartfield Nessa continued to shine in the afternoon, taking Reserve Champion Native in the Interbreed finals, under the scrutiny of judge, David Connolly.

Exhibitors would like to thank Newry Show organisers for hosting classes for Dexter cattle and to Co-judge Leiza Montgomery for her time.

Winner in the bull class, Derryola Red Bull led by Antoine Nicholson.

Results

Class 281- Cow or Heifer with calf at Foot (3 Forward): 1st Ballyhartfield Nessa, Messrs McAreavey; 2nd Friary Olga, Messrs McAreavey; 3rd Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigree’s

Class 282- Bull any age (2 Forward): 1st Derryola Red Bull, Antoine Nicholson; 2nd Planetree Eurus, Lester Pedigree’s

Class 283- Maiden Heifer over twelve months (8 Forward): 1st Ballinderry Rolo, Messrs McAreavey; 2nd Ballindarragh Daisy, Antoine Nicholson; 3rd Ballinderry Roxy Lady, Messrs McAreavey; 4th Derryola Marian, Lester Pedigree’s; 5th Derryola Violet, Antoine Nicholson; 6th Derryola Ali, Lester Pedigree’s; 7th Lesters Elaine, Kernan Dexter’s; 8th Planetree Bona Dea, Lester Pedigree’s

Overall Reserve Champion Dexter, Derryola Razzle Dazzle led by Teresa McKearney and Co- judge Leiza Montgomery.

Class 284- Heifer in calf (3 Forward): 1st Derryola Razzle Dazzle, Lester Pedigree’s; 2nd Derryola Milly, Lester Pedigree’s; 3rd Pinbox Betty-Boo, Kernan Dexter’s

Class 285- Calf under twelve months of age (2 Forward): 1st Lesters Trixie, Lester Pedigree’s; 2nd Lesters Bumble, Lester Pedigree’s

Class 286- Pairs (2 Forward): 1st Ballinderry Dexters; 2nd Lester Pedigree’s

Champion - Ballyhartfield Nessa, Messrs McAreavey

Reserve Champion - Derryola Razzle Dazzle, Lester Pedigree’s