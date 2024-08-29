Ballyhivistock Clinker takes champion!

Published 29th Aug 2024, 10:46 BST
The NI Rouge Club held their Premier Sale on Bank Holiday Monday, 26th August in Dungannon Mart, Judge for the day was Ian McConnell (Ian’s Flock) from Dumfries.

The last ram to be sold from Robert Calvin’s Ballyhivistock Flock secured the top honours, later going on to secure the lead price of the day at 1600gns.

Reserve Overall Champion came from the Tullyvallen Flock of AJ Graham with their Shearling Ewe, selling for the top female price 1000gns. Shearling Rams topped at 1150gns for S&J Kerr’s Fairyglen Flock.

Other leading prices were as follows:

1100gns Shearling ram from James Houston, Oldwood Flock

1100gns Ram Lamb from David Boyd, Crawfordsland Flock

1000gns Shearling Ram from James Houston, Oldwood Flock

850gns Shearling Ewe from AJ Graham, Tullyvallen Flock

820gns Shearling Ram from James Houston, Oldwood Flock

The NI Rouge Club would like to thank Strabane Mills for their sponsorship and also thanks to Dungannon Mart.

Show Results:

Shearling Rams: 1st & 2nd J Houston; 3 rd A Christie

Ram Lambs: 1st R Calvin; 2nd AJ Graham; 3rd A Christie

Shearling Ewes: 1st AJ Graham; 2nd B Dickson; 3rd AJ Graham

Male Champion and Overall Champion – Ram Lamb (R Calvin)

Reserve Male – Ram Lamb (AJ Graham)

Female Champion and Reserve Overall Champion – Shearling Ewe (AJ Graham)

Reserve Female Champion – Shearling Ewe (B Dickson)

Overall Champion Rouge

1. Overall Champion Rouge - Dungannon 26 Aug 24 - 0A0A6514.jpg

Overall Champion Rouge Photo: freelance

Fairyglen Shearling 1150gns

2. Fairyglen Shearling 1150gns.jpeg

Fairyglen Shearling 1150gns Photo: freelance

Oldwood Shearling 1,100gns

3. Oldwood Shearling 1,100gns.jpeg

Oldwood Shearling 1,100gns Photo: freelance

Crawfordsland Ram Lambs 1,100gns each

4. Crawfordsland Ram Lambs 1,100gns each.jpg

Crawfordsland Ram Lambs 1,100gns each Photo: freelance

