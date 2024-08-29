The last ram to be sold from Robert Calvin’s Ballyhivistock Flock secured the top honours, later going on to secure the lead price of the day at 1600gns.

Reserve Overall Champion came from the Tullyvallen Flock of AJ Graham with their Shearling Ewe, selling for the top female price 1000gns. Shearling Rams topped at 1150gns for S&J Kerr’s Fairyglen Flock.

Other leading prices were as follows:

1100gns Shearling ram from James Houston, Oldwood Flock

1100gns Ram Lamb from David Boyd, Crawfordsland Flock

1100gns Ram Lamb from David Boyd, Crawfordsland Flock

1000gns Shearling Ram from James Houston, Oldwood Flock

850gns Shearling Ewe from AJ Graham, Tullyvallen Flock

820gns Shearling Ram from James Houston, Oldwood Flock

The NI Rouge Club would like to thank Strabane Mills for their sponsorship and also thanks to Dungannon Mart.

Show Results:

Shearling Rams: 1st & 2nd J Houston; 3 rd A Christie

Ram Lambs: 1st R Calvin; 2nd AJ Graham; 3rd A Christie

Shearling Ewes: 1st AJ Graham; 2nd B Dickson; 3rd AJ Graham

Male Champion and Overall Champion – Ram Lamb (R Calvin)

Reserve Male – Ram Lamb (AJ Graham)

Female Champion and Reserve Overall Champion – Shearling Ewe (AJ Graham)

Reserve Female Champion – Shearling Ewe (B Dickson)

1 . Overall Champion Rouge - Dungannon 26 Aug 24 - 0A0A6514.jpg Overall Champion Rouge Photo: freelance Photo Sales