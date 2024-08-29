The last ram to be sold from Robert Calvin’s Ballyhivistock Flock secured the top honours, later going on to secure the lead price of the day at 1600gns.
Reserve Overall Champion came from the Tullyvallen Flock of AJ Graham with their Shearling Ewe, selling for the top female price 1000gns. Shearling Rams topped at 1150gns for S&J Kerr’s Fairyglen Flock.
Other leading prices were as follows:
1100gns Shearling ram from James Houston, Oldwood Flock
1100gns Ram Lamb from David Boyd, Crawfordsland Flock
1100gns Ram Lamb from David Boyd, Crawfordsland Flock
1000gns Shearling Ram from James Houston, Oldwood Flock
850gns Shearling Ewe from AJ Graham, Tullyvallen Flock
820gns Shearling Ram from James Houston, Oldwood Flock
The NI Rouge Club would like to thank Strabane Mills for their sponsorship and also thanks to Dungannon Mart.
Show Results:
Shearling Rams: 1st & 2nd J Houston; 3 rd A Christie
Ram Lambs: 1st R Calvin; 2nd AJ Graham; 3rd A Christie
Shearling Ewes: 1st AJ Graham; 2nd B Dickson; 3rd AJ Graham
Male Champion and Overall Champion – Ram Lamb (R Calvin)
Reserve Male – Ram Lamb (AJ Graham)
Female Champion and Reserve Overall Champion – Shearling Ewe (AJ Graham)
Reserve Female Champion – Shearling Ewe (B Dickson)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.