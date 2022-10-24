Ballykeel Rascal leads trade at Dungannon

Judge for the day was Mr Ernest (Ernie) Gregg, Ballybollen Pedigree Livestock, Ahoghill. Ernie had been farming pedigree and commercial Salers since 2003. He used either a Blue or Charolais bull over his predominantly Salers suckler herd. Ernie said: “The reason I chose Salers lies mostly with the advantages of the dual breed traits which gives high milk yield, and they are also easy calvers and have great maternal instincts.”

Ernie found his overall champion in Drumlegagh Remi from J & E A Elliott. This Loyal sired bull was the youngest animal in the show, born in September-2021 and out of Drumlegagh Florice. Remi sold to pedigree breeder Sean Doonan of the Molly herd, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh for 2,500gns.

The reserve overall champion was Ballykeel Rascal who topped the trade on the day at 3,300gns. Rascal was a Jocker sired heifer, born in February-2021 out of Ballykeel Kerry from Seamus & Christine Connell. She was purchased by William McClenaghan, Newcastle, Co. Down. Standing second to the Overall Champion in the bull class was Lisnamaul Rocky, a March-2021 born Nemo sired bull from P J Maginn & Sons. Rocky had been awarded Junior Male Champion in Balmoral Show, May-2022 and caught the eye of pedigree breeders Malcolm and Kyle Fleming of the Killyboggin herd, Magherafelt, who secured him for 2,800gns.

The Champion and Reserve Champion

Show results

Bull Class: 1st Lot 12 - Drumlegagh Remi; 2nd Lot 10 - Lisnamaul Rocky

Heifer Class: 1st Lot 13 -Ballykeel Rascal

Champion: Lot 10 - Drumlegagh Remi

Advertisement

The Reserve Champion

Reserve Champion: Lot 13 - Ballykeel Rascal