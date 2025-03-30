Ballymaconnelly flock proves to be the jewel in the crown at Dorset Emeralds sale

From Samuel and Elaine Caldwell, Ballymena, Co Antrim, this September-born lamb is by Ballycraig Express E1720 and out of a Coltrim-bred female by Mainview Zeebo Z603.

Having placed him champion, judge James Royan of the Bennachie flock backed his convictions and purchased him after some spirited bidding for 2800gns, alongside Alistair and Caroline Morton of the Clydesdale flock and Robbie Morton of the Stobilee flock.

Commenting on the champion, Mr Royan said he was a “spectacularly well grown lamb, with great confirmation and breed character.”

Samuel and Elaine Caldwell then took the second highest price on the day, that of 2600gns for another Poll lamb, this time Ballymaconnelly Haribo H488. This time by Bencran Ferrari F1545 and out of a homebred female by Lisnafillian Denzel D1574.

He goes back to one of the couple’s successful show ewes, Ballymaconnelly C104.

Taking this one home to Woodbridge, Suffolk, was Tim Pratt for his Deben flock.

Next best was a call of 1200gns which secured Pembroke Houdini H5583, a Poll Dorset ram lamb from David Lewis, Narberth, Pembrokeshire. By Ashvale Google G946, this one is out of a home bred daughter of Ballytaggart Exceptional X1559. Final buyer here was M and A Care, Looe, Cornwall, for the Burhos flock.

Then at 1100gns was the highest priced Dorset Horn ram lamb, Richhill Hooper H2088 from Ben Lamb, Richhill, Co Armagh. By Burhos W568 and out of a homebred female, also carrying Burhos breeding, this one was knocked down to Jeremy Durrant Thaxted, Essex.

From this same home came the reserve male and reserve overall champion, Richhill Horatio H2137. By Island View Ed Sheerin E30, this one is carrying homebred ram bloodlines on the dam side. He was knocked down to Sam Driver, Glossop, Derbyshire, at 1000gns.

Two Poll Dorset ram lambs then followed at 850gns, the first being Richhill Hardy H2105, again from Ben Lamb. By Ballytaggart F304 and out of a homebred dam by Rathwarren C3094, this one found a new home with M Lanchester, Diss, Norfolk.

The next at that same money was Braiseworth Houdini H1052 from Rob Harvey, Woodbridge, Suffolk. By Downkillybegs Finn McCool F19 and out of a homebred female by Sherborne B5349, this one caught the eye of previous buyer, Sam Driver.

Three then followed sharing a 800gns price tag, the first being Hydes Hermes H3985 from Hydes Farming. This Richhill Five Star F1766 son out of a homebred female by Blackhill Bart B4788 was knocked down to Messrs Griffiths and Davies Machynlleth, Powys, for their Dolclettwr flock.

The next at 800gns was another from Rob Harvey, this time Braiseworth Hobgoblin H1061. This Hydes Gangster G3236 son carries Goldings Zig Z63 bloodlines on the dam side and sold to Messrs Downes, Tregaron, Ceredigion.

The final one carrying a 800gns price tag was the top priced shearling ram on offer on the day and the winner of the shearling ram class, Dolclettwr Golden Eye G2792, a Poll from previous buyers Messrs Griffiths and Davies. By Downkillybegs Dragonfly D769, this one is out of a female by the homebred Dolclettwr Commander C1851. Taking this one home to Sherborne, Dorset was Rob Hole.

Leading female trade at 850gns was the first placed shearling ewe and reserve female champion, Pemrboke G140 from David Lewis. By Burhos Ewers E1518 and carrying Riverview Under Armour U5 blood in the dam line, this one was knocked down tot Lucy Carpenter, Widegates, Cornwall.

Next up at 750gns was the winner of the ewe lamb class and overall female champion, Hydes Harriet H3980, a Poll daughter of Hydes Godfather G3237. Taking this one home was Rob Haydon, Evesham, Worcestershire.

Averages: 5 breeding rams £588.00; 5 breeding ewes £598.50; 19 ram lambs £978.16; 8 ewe lambs £531.56 (McCartneys).

2 . 31-Richhill-Horation-Res-Champ-1000gns-QU7A5404.jpg The reserve champion on the day, Richhill Horatio, sold for 1000gns. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 50-Ballymaconnelly-Haribo-2600gns-QU7A5367.jpg Second highest price on the day was the 2600gns Ballymaconnelly Haribo. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

