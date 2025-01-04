Ballymena Babes have the biggest sale line up yet

The sale will once again consist of the of the well-known local flocks of Drumadowney and Titanium (Stephen McNeilly and Sam McNeilly), Poseyhill (Peter Boyd) and the Templepark flocks, (W & J Herdman), Glenross Texels (Nigel and Justin Ross) and Ballyneal Texels of Stephen and Cadan Scullion.

Further additions to the sale this year include the well known Bluegates flock of Christopher and Martin Mullan, Eamon Conway’s Paramor flock, the Glenroe Flock of Sean McCloskey and Philip Brannigan’s Tullybrannigan flock.

In total there are 90 pedigree texels catalogued for sale and consisting of 20 pedigree ewe lambs and 70 in lamb texel gimmers to top sires. These offer some of the best genetics in the UK and Ireland.

Tullybrannigan texels offers a range of top quality gimmers with Lot 25 attached a Sportsman Dare Devil daughter in lamb to Corbo Golden Boy one of their top exhibits.

The Drumnadowney gimmers are mostly bred by the £20k Auldhouseburn Fandabadozi which has already produced top priced females at recent sales.

The Bluegates and Ballyneal gimmers come in lamb to their exciting new ram lamb, the £4.2k Ballhonock He’s a star.

The Templepark ewe lambs are bred by Strathbogie Gaffer, which is a full brother to Gypsy King. Gaffer has bred extremely well in his first season and 6 of the 7 ewe lambs offered are bred from him.

The Glenross flock focuses on natural born lambs and no ET or ai work is undertaken.

This however has not hindered success in the sales ring with natural lambs Glenross Holligan and Hotshot realising £1,620gns and £1,500gns in the current sales year.

Similar bloodlines available at this sale.

The Poseyhill gimmers are naturally presented sheep in a form which Peter would wish to lamb himself and are not ad lib fed.

Peter’s gimmers come in lamb to a Drumcon lamb purchased privately and a much admired lamb he retained Poseyhill Hurricane Fly.

The Paramor gimmers come in lamb to Drumnadowney Gambler which has grown into a super shearling this year.

The Glenroe flocks consignment of ewe lambs offer some of their best genetics in their flock and sired by the well known Clintery Yuga Khan and Sportsman Dare Devil.

Two of the ewe lambs are daughters of their £8k sportsman ewe.

For anyone wanting any further information on the sale please contact one of the consignors or contact the Ballymena Babes Facebook Page.

For online bidders please remember to register with Ballymena Livestock Market in advance. The sale will be live on the Marteye app.

If no access to any of the above means please contact Stephen 07828175092.

The catalogue will be available from Stephen and can be accessed on the British Texel Sheep society website.