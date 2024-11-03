The Farmers’ Mission is holding their annual weekend of mission from Friday 8th - Sunday 10th November 2024 at 8.30pm each evening in Ballymena Livestock Market, Woodside Road, Ballymena.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Market is the perfect venue for the mission and the committee express their thanks to Sean and Patrick Irvine for its use.

Tom Saunderson will share God’s Word and there will be singing from Jonathan Logan, Peter Mander and Ethan McKillen and Anna Maternaghan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be testimonies from Catherine Anderson, Gareth McIntyre and Philip Kernohan.

The farmers' mission will take place in November

Catherine, a business advisor, is originally from Moorfields and now lives in Cullybackey. Gareth lives near Randalstown and runs his own plastering business. Philip was brought up on a dairy farm near Broughshane and runs an engineering business.

Look out for the banners located round the countryside featuring a herd of limousin cattle near Slemish.

Come along to the market yard, the mission is open to everyone, a warm welcome awaits you!

What doth the LORD require of thee? Micah 6:8.