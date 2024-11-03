Ballymena venue for annual farmers' mission
The Market is the perfect venue for the mission and the committee express their thanks to Sean and Patrick Irvine for its use.
Tom Saunderson will share God’s Word and there will be singing from Jonathan Logan, Peter Mander and Ethan McKillen and Anna Maternaghan.
There will be testimonies from Catherine Anderson, Gareth McIntyre and Philip Kernohan.
Catherine, a business advisor, is originally from Moorfields and now lives in Cullybackey. Gareth lives near Randalstown and runs his own plastering business. Philip was brought up on a dairy farm near Broughshane and runs an engineering business.
Look out for the banners located round the countryside featuring a herd of limousin cattle near Slemish.
Come along to the market yard, the mission is open to everyone, a warm welcome awaits you!
What doth the LORD require of thee? Micah 6:8.