Ballymena venue for annual farmers' mission

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 08:00 BST
The Farmers’ Mission is holding their annual weekend of mission from Friday 8th - Sunday 10th November 2024 at 8.30pm each evening in Ballymena Livestock Market, Woodside Road, Ballymena.

The Market is the perfect venue for the mission and the committee express their thanks to Sean and Patrick Irvine for its use.

Most Popular

Tom Saunderson will share God’s Word and there will be singing from Jonathan Logan, Peter Mander and Ethan McKillen and Anna Maternaghan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be testimonies from Catherine Anderson, Gareth McIntyre and Philip Kernohan.

The farmers' mission will take place in Novemberplaceholder image
The farmers' mission will take place in November

Catherine, a business advisor, is originally from Moorfields and now lives in Cullybackey. Gareth lives near Randalstown and runs his own plastering business. Philip was brought up on a dairy farm near Broughshane and runs an engineering business.

Look out for the banners located round the countryside featuring a herd of limousin cattle near Slemish.

Come along to the market yard, the mission is open to everyone, a warm welcome awaits you!

What doth the LORD require of thee? Micah 6:8.

Related topics:BallymenaBallymena Livestock Market
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice