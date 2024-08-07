The Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club has announced details of its much-anticipated Ladies in Red Export Show and Sale.

Generously sponsored by Norbrook, the sale will be conducted by Harrison and Hetherington in conjunction with JA McClelland and Sons at Ballymena Livestock Market on Saturday, 24th August.

Judging gets underway at 10.00am and is in the capable hands of Stephanie Dick from Stirling. The sale commences at 1.00pm and online bidding will be available via Marteye.

The catalogue boasts 30 elite females from many of the province’s leading herds. The heifers selling range in age from December 2022 to January 2024 and will be eligible for immediate export to GB.

Looking back to 2023: Judge Mary Cormack; James McKay, breeder of supreme champion Ampertaine Tiara sold for 24,000gns, with Kevin Corry, Norbrook, sponsor, and handler Allen Shortt; Shane and Joe McGeehan with reserve supreme champion Slieve Tess, sold for 12,000gns.; and handler Jake Robson. Picture: Agri-Images

All animals will be veterinary inspected prior to the auction, and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association and the British Limousin Cattle Society.

Rounding off the day will be the dispersal of the Movenis Herd, comprising of nine lots, plus semen and embryos, on behalf of John McKeen from Garvagh.

Further details and catalogues from JA McClelland and Sons on tel: 028 25 633470.

See next week’s farming press for more information, or follow the NI Limousin Cattle Club Facebook page for updates.