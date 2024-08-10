Ballymena venue for ‘Red Ladies’ export show and sale on 24th August
Generously sponsored by Norbrook, the sale will be conducted by Harrison and Hetherington in conjunction with JA McClelland and Sons at Ballymena Livestock Market on Saturday, 24th August.
Judging gets underway at 10.00am and is in the capable hands of Stephanie Dick from Stirling. The sale commences at 1.00pm and online bidding will be available via Marteye.
The catalogue boasts 30 elite females from many of the province’s leading herds. The heifers selling range in age from December 2022 to January 2024 and will be eligible for immediate export to GB.
All animals will be veterinary inspected prior to the auction, and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association and the British Limousin Cattle Society.
Rounding off the day will be the dispersal of the Movenis Herd, comprising of nine lots, plus semen and embryos, on behalf of John McKeen from Garvagh.
Further details and catalogues from JA McClelland and Sons on tel: 028 25 633470.
See next week’s farming press for more information, or follow the NI Limousin Cattle Club Facebook page for updates.
