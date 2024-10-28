Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Women’s Institutes of Northern Ireland held their Autumn Council Meeting at the end of October in Mossley Mill, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

As well as Federation business various cups and trophies were presented with two awarded to Ballymoney WI.

The Macausland Rosebowl for WI of the Year was awarded to Ballymoney Women Institute. The award is in recognition of activities and achievements during the period September 2023 to August 2024. The Rosebowl was presented to Evelyne Robinson, President 2023-2024, and Anne Kirkwood, past Executive member.

The Macausland Rosebowl is in memory of Dorothy (Thea) Florence Macausland the lady who started the WI in Northern Ireland in 1932. She met with various local ladies on the Garvagh area in the drawing room of her home at “Woodbank” near Garvagh. In September 1932 Garvagh WI came into being and many more over the coming years.

Claire Fisher awarded the Hobby Trophy by Brenda Richardson, Federation President

Ballymoney WI was formed five years later in June 1937. It last won the Rosebowl in 2012 which was its 75th anniversary. There are currently 126 WIs across Northern Ireland.

The Hobby Trophy was awarded to Claire Fisher. The Institute hosts a hobby group which aims to introduce members to new crafts in a friendly environment. Entrants for the Trophy must submit three items for judging. Claire created a crocheted blanket, a needle case cover worked in Florentine and a macramé pot hanger.

The WI members are everyday women of all ages and backgrounds. New members are welcome and you can come to a meeting (with no obligation to join). You can be assured of a warm and friendly welcome and a cup of tea.

Ballymoney WI meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month in The Royal British Legion at 7:30pm and more information is available on their Facebook page. It is one of six institutes in the Riada Area. The others are Armoy, Ballintoy, Bushmills, Mosside and Portrush.