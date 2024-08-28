The show which is solely organised and ran by the Holstein Young Breeders’ (HYB) club is being hailed a great success, an event which is growing exponentially year on year and therefore last year’s relocation of venue, the Logan Hall, Balmoral Park proved a fantastic facility for the event for the second year. The event was runner up in the ‘Event of the Year’ section at last years Farming Life Awards.

On the day, young breeders’ members are put through their paces in the showmanship classes, which are sponsored by Clandeboye Estate as well as taking to the ring once more in the afternoon for the calf conformation classes, sponsored by Thompsons Feeds. Exhibitor Bred awards are also up for grabs in each class, sponsored by Western Farm Enterprises.

Blondin Sires UK were also the sponsor of the Interbreed Championship Award. The Interbreed Champion is presented with the Clandeboye Cup, presented in memory of Lady Dufferin, adding a great pinnacle to the day.

Of course an event of this scale is indebted to the continued support of local businesses and sponsors and a special mention must go to Animal Health Vision (AHV), platinum sponsor. “

We were delighted to welcome back AHV this year as platinum sponsor,” comments club coordinator Andrew Patton, Newtownards. “Northern Ireland HYB are indebted to them as a company for their continued support.”

AHV have a great presence at the show and it is very much appreciated by all at the Multibreed Calf Show.

A grand total of 60 young members sweated it out in the showmanship section in their various age categories, from novice through to mature.

Alison Beattie took to the centre of the showmanship ring and put members through their paces. Alison Beattie is no stranger to Northern Ireland HYB, having been a member in her youth, also having won the prestigious Holstein UK Presidents Medal award. Alison now owns the popular Farm Wardrobe & Agri Promotions and farms alongside her husband Norris in Delvin, County Westmeath.

The eventual Showmanship Champion & the Hamish Logan Trophy was awarded to Ava Montgomery, Saintfield. Isabella Gregg, Glarryford was awarded Reserve Champion handler (receiving the Ulster Bank Cup), with Lauren Gilbert, Stranocum walking away with Honourable Mention.

Each of the first placed handlers, from the qualifying classes, will now go forward to represent the club at the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show held at Staffordshire County Showground, Stafford later this month. The All Breeds All Britain Calf Show is a national event which takes place each year and sees the top regional showmanship and calf class winners compete it out for the national title. This year the event will take place from Friday 20th – Sunday 22nd September and along with the champion, reserve and honourable mention handlers, Oliver Booth, Stewartstown and Amy Gregg, Glarryford will represent Northern Ireland in the hope to claim the top spots.

Once the handling classes were complete, the calf classes soon got underway.

Calves are judged in age sorted classes and the top two placed calves in each class are invited back to compete for the overall Champion award.

Taking to the centre of the ring for the calf classes was judge, Steven Harris, Cornwall. Steven hails from the renowned Racewood herd and is no stranger to the centre of the ring having judged the Royal Norfolk, Shropshire and Edenbridge shows.

After picking out his final five calves in the championship, judge Steven Harris said: “I would like to thank Northern Ireland HYB for the kind invitation to judge this show. I have been blown away with the depth and quality of calves on display. A huge congratulations must go to all the organisers of this event and every exhibitor on what was a fantastic show of Holstein calves.”

Steven then went and tapped out his Champion, Reserve and Honourable Mention calves, with top honours this year being awarded to the Annaghmore Holsteins, Portadown with Annaghmore Pepper LH Amanda. Winning the Class H12 on the day (Holstein born between 1st June and 31st July 2023) and sired by Delaberge Pepper, this calf is from the imported Lumville Amanda 2 who has also bred the VG86 2yr Annaghmore Diamondback Amanda. Annaghmore Pepper LH Amanda was also awarded the Exhibitor Bred Champion title. The Champion calf receives the Genus Crystal Award & Florrie Wilson Cup for best Exhibitor Bred.

Following the Champion, claiming the reserve spot and also claiming Champion Red and White calf, was Slatabogie Avatar Odette Red, exhibited by Alan and Leanne Paul, Maghera. This calf was the first placed calf in the calf born between 1st August & 30th September 2023. This calf is no stranger to the show ring having had a very successful summer, having been crowned Junior Champion at Ballymena Show along with several other first placings. The Reserve Champion calf was awarded the McCann Shield.

Taking the Honourable Mention spot was the October 2023 born Annaghmore Peppers Atlee, also exhibited by Annaghmore Holsteins, Portadown.

The prize winners from each calf class also find themselves in a qualifying position for the national All Breeds All Britain calf show, however due to Brexit and Bluetongue restrictions – for the fourth year, this is unfortunately seeming to be an impossibility.

To wrap up the day’s events, Holstein judge Steven Harris teamed up with Scott Taylor, who judged the Ayrshire and Jersey sections of the show, to tap out the eventual winner of the Interbreed Championship award, who would take away the Clandeboye Cup, in memory of Lady Dufferin. Annaghmore Holsteins, Annaghmore Pepper LH Amanda continued her winning streak and took home the top honours of the day.

A new class was introduced this year, for the under 8-year-olds. A fancy-dress class, where not only the handler was in costume but the calf was also in theme! This proved a great hit and spectators watched on as a minion, two unicorns and a bull rider, to name but a few, paraded around the ring. Showmanship judge Alison Beattie was also to act as judge for this class, but called upon the help of Lizanne Gibson, RUAS to help with the impossible task. No winner was ultimately picked but both judges commended the young members for their creativity and effort for this new class. This class was kindly sponsored by the Summer Sizzler Sale.

Thanks must go to the sponsors for the day, without whom the event would simply not be possible – AHV (Platinum sponsor), Clandeboye Estate (showmanship), Thompsons Feeds (calf conformation), Western Farm Enterprises (exhibitor bred), Summer Sizzler Sale (fancy dress) and Blondin Sires UK (interbreed championship). Thanks also go to the stewards, Leiza Montgomery, Saintfield, Paul Dunn, Bangor and Alan Armstrong, Lisnaskea for ensuring the next class is always ready enabling the event to run so smoothly. The club are also indebted to the commentator for the day, Mr Michael Taaffe, Milltown and world-renowned photographer Jane Steel, Kepculloch. They would also like to thank the Ayrshire and the Jersey Society along with the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, without whom the NI Multibreed Calf Show would not be where it is today.

Holstein Showmanship

Novice Class (10) – 1st Finn McCann, Bangor, 2nd Ella Kennedy, Ballymena, 3rd Tommy Coote, Ballygawley.

Junior (18) – 1st Oliver Booth, Stewartstown, 2nd Jamie Paul, Maghrea, 3rd Emily Booth, Stewartstown.

Intermediate Handler (14) – 1st Ava Montgomery, Saintfield, 2nd Isabella Gregg, Glarryford, 3rd Simon Gregg, Glarryford.

Senior Handler (8) – 1st Amy Gregg, Glarryford, 2nd James Gregg, Glarryford, 3rd Tom McKnight, Drumbo.

Mature Handler (2) – 1st Lauren Gilbert, Stranocum, 2nd Desmond MCorry, Aghalee.

Holstein Showmanship Championship

Champion Handler – Ava Montgomery

Reserve Champion Handler – Isabella Gregg

Honourable Mention Handler – Lauren Gilbert.

Holstein Calf Classes

Class 7 Holstein born on of after 1st April 2024 (13)

1st & Exhibitor Bred Slatabogie Energy Twine, A & L Paul, Maghera, 2nd Slatabogie Select Victor, A & L Paul, Maghera, 3rd Hilltara Victor Apple, S & J McCormick, Bangor

Class 8 Holstein born between 1st February & 31st March 2024 (20)

1st & Exhibitor Bred Priestland 7531 Willows Dream, Mclean family, Bushmills, 2nd Hilltara King Doc Reann 4, S & J McCormick, Bangor, 3rd Slatabogie Roses All Red, A&L Paul, Maghera

Class 9 Holstein born between the 1st December 2023 and 31st January 2024 (25)

1st & Exhibitor Bred Mostragee Hardy Invite, Henry Family, Stranocum, 2nd Slatabogie Eyes on Me, A & L Paul, Maghera, 3rd Damm Sidekick Lavish 3, Simpson family, Lisburn.

Class 10 Holstein born between 1st October 2023 and 30th November 2023 (21)

1st & Exhibitor Bred Annaghmore Pepper Atlee, Annaghmore Holsteins, Portadown, 2nd Damm Solarpower Whiterose, Simpson Family, Lisburn, 3rd Slatabogie Ranger Drizzle Red, A & L Paul & A Garvey, Maghera.

Class 11 Holstein born between 1st August 2023 and 30th September 2023 (16)

1st & Exhibitor Bred Slatabogie Avatar Odette Red, A & L Paul, Maghera, 2nd Slatabogie Renegade Kit Kat, A&L Paul, Maghera, 3rd Dalevalley Lamb Hunter, S & J McCormick, Bangor.

Class 12 Holstein born between 1st June 2023 and 30th July 2023 (2)

1st & Exhibitor Bred Annaghmore Pepper LH Amanda, Annaghmore Holsteins, Portadown, 2nd Slatabogie Apple Crush, A&L Paul, Maghera.

Class 13 Holstein born between 1st April 2023 and 31st May 2023 (3)

1st & Exhibitor Bred Hilltara Chief Apple 2, S & J McCormick, Bangor, 2nd Slatabogie Avatar Apple Red, A & L Paul, Maghera, 3rd Caddy Rager Edie 2, Glenn Walker, Randalstown.

Red and White Calf Championship (comprising of the first and second placed red and white calf in each aged class)

1st & Exhibitor Bred Slatabogie Avatar Odette Red, A&L Paul, Maghera, 2nd Slatabogie Ranger Drizzle Red, A & L Paul & Aidan Garvey, Maghera, 3rd Priestland Alpha James Rose, Mclean family, Bushmills.

Holstein Calf Championship

Champion Calf, Exhibitor Bred Champion & Interbreed Champion– Annaghmore Pepper LH Amanda, Annaghmore Holsteins, Portadown.

Reserve Champion Calf – Slatabogie Avatar Odette Red, A&L Paul, Maghera

Honourable Mention Calf – Annaghmore Pepper Atlee, Annaghmore Holsteins, Portadown.

