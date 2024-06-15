Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Open Farm Weekend, one of Northern Ireland’s largest free awareness initiatives, is returning this weekend.

​The event, led by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), will feature 18 working farms from across the region, shining a spotlight on crucial issues such as food poverty, sustainability and farm safety.

Open to the public this Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 June, Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is expected to attract upwards of 15,000 visitors eager to participate in a diverse programme of free activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farms are looking forward to welcomes visitors of all ages to enjoy a variety of engaging activities and have a chance to connect with the vibrant farming community. It aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural communities, providing an opportunity for people to gain insight into the agricultural sector and witness first-hand the origins of their food.

Pictured on participating farm Ballylagan Organic Farm are Richard Primrose from title sponsor Bank of Ireland, William Irvine from the Ulster Farmers’ Union who host the initiative, and Ilse Van Staden, butcher at Ballylagan Organic Farm.

With participating farms in every county, this event provides a unique opportunity for the public, regardless of their location, to gain valuable insights into the life of a working farm.

William Irvine, UFU president and Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend chairman said: “The event will see participation from 18 diverse farms, each offering a unique experience and insight into different aspects of agriculture. Visitors can explore the rich tapestry of Northern Ireland’s farming heritage, gaining a better understanding of the food production process and meet the farmer that works 365 days a year to deliver delicious food from farm to fork.”

Richard Primrose from Bank of Ireland who is pictured on Ballylagan Organic Farm, one of the farms participating in the initiative said: “The agri-food industry makes a significant economic and social contribution and we’re delighted to partner with Open Farm Weekend to recognise and celebrate hard working farms right across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our farming families are working hard to address some of the biggest societal challenges, from food poverty and sustainability to farm safety and Open Farm Weekend provides an opportunity for consumers to get behind the gate to see first-hand how farms are addressing these challenges as they continue to produce the highest standards of farm fresh produce.”

Farms open to the public this weekend:

SATURDAY 15 JUNE

Armagh Apple Farm, Portadown, Ballylagan Organic Farm, Ballyclare; Beatties Glenpark Farm, Omagh; Brook Hall Estate & Gardens, Derry; Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle; Bullsbrook, Dromore; CAFRE Greenmount; CAFRE Enniskillen Campus; Churchview Farm, Castlewellen; Donagh Cottage Farm, Donaghcloney; Jubilee Farm, Larne; Laurel View Farm, Templepatrick; Lislagan Farm, Ballymoney

SUNDAY 16 JUNE

Armagh Apple Farm, Portadown; Ballylagan Organic Farm, Ballyclare; Beatties Glenpark Farm, Omagh; Brook Hall Estate & Gardens, Derry; Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle; CAFRE Greenmount; Castlescreen, Downpatrick; Donagh Cottage Farm, Donaghcloney; Laurel View Farm, Templepatrick

Please check opening time at www.openfarmweekend.com and open farm weekend