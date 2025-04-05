Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend returns to celebrate Northern Ireland’s farming heritage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Northern Ireland’s largest free farming awareness events, Open Farm Weekend, has been launched, once again highlighting the local farm to fork journey.

Organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, with Bank of Ireland back as title sponsor, this eagerly awaited initiative will see 20 working farms open their gates to school children and the public.

Alongside showcasing food production, the event will also spotlight key topics such as nutrition, farming heritage, and the essential role farmers plays in daily life.

Set to take place over Father’s Day weekend, from Friday to Sunday, June 13-15, Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is expected to draw up to 20,000 visitors eager to experience farm life firsthand through a packed programme of interactive and educational activities.

Speaking at the launch on Armagh Apple Farm at Ballinteggart House, a farm that has been involved in the initiative since its inception in 2012, Diane McCall, Senior Business Manager,

Bank of Ireland UK emphasised the significance of the agri-food industry: “A thriving and sustainable agri-food industry is vital for communities within Northern Ireland. We’re proud to once again be the title sponsor for Open Farm Weekend and to be celebrating the important contribution the agri-food sector makes to our society and economy.

“Our local farms are working hard to address some of the biggest societal challenges, from sustainability to farm safety, all while delivering the highest standards of produce. Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend gives consumers the chance to step behind the gate to get to know local farming families and see first-hand the passion and dedication that goes into every local farm fresh product.”

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend invites visitors of all ages to engage in hands-on activities and connect with the farming community.

The initiative aims to bridge the urban-rural divide by offering an authentic look at food production and farm life, fostering greater understanding and appreciation of the agricultural sector.

John McLenaghan, Deputy President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union and Chairman of Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, highlighted the diversity of experiences on offer: “This year’s event features 20 farms, each showcasing different aspects of agriculture. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in Northern Ireland’s rich farming heritage, gain insight into food production, and meet the hardworking farmers who dedicate 365 days a year to putting fresh, local produce on our tables.”

Farms taking part in Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend will welcome schools on Friday, with public days on Saturday and Sunday. Participating farms that are open to the public over Saturday and Sunday, June 14-15 are (this list is subject to change): Armagh Apple Farm at Ballinteggart House, Portadown; Ballylagan Organic Farm, Straid; Bessvale Farm, Upper Ballinderry; Brook Hall and Gardens, Derry~Londonderry; Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle; Bullsbrook Farm, Dromore; Craighall Farm, Antrim; CAFRE Enniskillen Campus; CAFRE Greenmount Campus, Antrim; Carmean Aberdeen Angus, Magherafelt; Glebe Farm, Limavady; Glenside Farm, Comber; Jubilee Farm, Larne; Slievenaman Goat Trail & Petting Farm, Newcastle; Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm & Gardens, Lurgan.