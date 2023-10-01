Bank of Ireland supports Simmental young members
The young members have been fortunate to have received long standing support from the Bank for several years. The generous financial donation is used to fund members’ travel expenses to compete in the British Simmental Cattle Society stock judging finals hosted by various herds around the UK.
The competition attracts a high calibre of young people from across the British Isles which makes the trip a worthwhile and memorable experience for members. Recently, competitors from Northern Ireland have been successful and collected various pieces of silverware, including the overall winner on several occasions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
NI Simmental Chairman Andrew Clarke said: “We are indebted to the Bank of Ireland for their continued and valued support to our young members. Stock judging is much more than just assessing the physical qualities of an animal. It allows our young people to build their confidence, establish contacts with other young breeders from across the UK and enhance their public speaking abilities.”
This year the Northern Ireland qualifiers took place this year at the Hiltonstown herd of Richard Rodgers and family in Portglenone. This is the birthplace of the impressive 2023 Stirling Reserve Junior Champion Hiltonstown Matrix, who sold for 20,000gns.
The competition identifies winners in the under 21 section, 21-30 section as well as an open class winner. This year’s winner in the under 21 section was eight-year-old Danny Clarke from Tynan, Co Armagh.
In the 21 – 30 Section the winner was Matthew Robson from Doagh, Co Antrim.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On the night, the duty of the Master Judge was officiated by the current British Simmental Cattle Society President, Norman Robson of the Kilbride Farm Herd in Doagh, Co Antrim.
All other results are as follows:
Under 21 section winners: 1st Danny Clarke; 2nd Erin Nelson; 3rd Jamie Dodd
21 to 30 Section Winners: 1st Matthew Robson; 2nd Jonathan Henderson; 3rd Megan McKane