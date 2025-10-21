Banned herd keeper given five-month custodial sentence at Lisburn Court

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Oct 2025, 14:46 BST
stock imageplaceholder image
stock image
James Steele (55) of Gobrana Road, Glenavy, Crumlin was sentenced today (Tuesday, 21st October) to five months imprisonment at Lisburn Court on one charge under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Steele was sentenced on one charge of breaching a disqualification order.

Most Popular

He had previously pleaded guilty and received five months imprisonment and £25 offender levy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The case arose, following the discovery of animals on land known to belong to Steele.

DAERA officers carried out an inspection and four animals present, were later confirmed to have been recently purchased by Steele in breach of his disqualification order.

A disqualification order is granted upon conviction of serious animal welfare offences. The order disqualifies a person from keeping, owning or being party to any arrangement where animals are owned or kept.

Related topics:DAERA
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice