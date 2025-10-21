Banned herd keeper given five-month custodial sentence at Lisburn Court
Steele was sentenced on one charge of breaching a disqualification order.
He had previously pleaded guilty and received five months imprisonment and £25 offender levy.
The case arose, following the discovery of animals on land known to belong to Steele.
DAERA officers carried out an inspection and four animals present, were later confirmed to have been recently purchased by Steele in breach of his disqualification order.
A disqualification order is granted upon conviction of serious animal welfare offences. The order disqualifies a person from keeping, owning or being party to any arrangement where animals are owned or kept.