Barenbrug Holding and AFBI to conclude their long-standing partnership by late 2026

Barenbrug Holding and the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) have announced their intention to end their 30-year partnership by late 2026.

This partnership was very successful in ensuring that the varieties produced within the AFBI grass breeding programme, were available to farmers locally and nationally. The decision reflects a mutual agreement to explore independent paths in grass breeding and agricultural innovation, ensuring both organizations continue to meet the ever evolving needs of the agri-food sector.

Since the partnership began, Barenbrug and AFBI have shared expertise and resources to develop high-performing grass varieties that have significantly benefited the agricultural community. Their collaboration has supported the industry with improved forage and grassland management solutions, enhancing productivity and sustainability for farmers across the globe.

The partnership between Barenbrug and AFBI has resulted in the development of numerous grass varieties that are recognized for their quality, yield potential, and environmental benefits. These varieties are, and will continue to be marketed in the UK, Ireland and the EU by Barenbrug. In the remaining years of the agreement several new varieties from the joint program are still expected to be launched.

Grass plots at AFBI, Loughgall

Reflecting on the partnership, John Thijssen, CEO of Barenbrug Holding, stated: "Our collaboration with AFBI has been immensely fruitful, and we are proud of the progress we have made together. As we conclude this chapter, Barenbrug remains committed to continuing our legacy of innovation in grass breeding independently, ensuring our customers continue to receive the high-quality solutions they expect from us."

Prof Elizabeth Magowan, Director of AFBI’s Sustainable Agri-Food Sciences Division, added: "The collaboration with Barenbrug has demonstrated the power of partnership in addressing key challenges in agriculture. While this phase of our work ends, AFBI will continue to remain committed to supporting DAERA and the wider NI agri-food industry through delivery of a forward looking grassland research programme. This programme will continue to recognize the importance of locally adapted varieties, under a range of management conditions to support NI farmers adapt to climate change and maximise sustainable production"

Both organizations express gratitude for the productive years of collaboration and extend their best wishes for each other's future endeavors. Barenbrug Holding and AFBI will continue to engage with their respective stakeholders, ensuring a smooth transition in the next two years and sustained delivery of innovative solutions for the agricultural industry.

The conclusion of this partnership marks a new era for both organizations, as they pursue their individual visions for the future of grass breeding and agricultural innovation.