Farmers can view the number of BPS entitlements they hold, their value, previous entitlement transfers, and other important information (such as entitlements that have been confiscated from the business), by logging into their DAERA Online Services account at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services.

DAERA’s new Minister, Andrew Muir, said: “Entitlement Registers for the 2024 scheme year are now available for farmers and their agents to view online. I would encourage all farm businesses to log on to their DAERA Online Services accounts to check their entitlements in advance of the opening of the transfer period on 1 March.”

Nine per cent of the BPS budget has been redirected to the previously announced Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme and the introduction of the Suckler Cow Scheme from January 2025. This has been applied to the unit value of entitlements on the Entitlements Register.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Minister Muir said: "These schemes are significant elements of my Department’s new Farm Support and Development Programme to be added for 2024/25 and are aimed at improving the efficiency of the beef sector and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, thereby contributing to meeting Northern Ireland’s Climate Change targets. They encourage the transition to a more sustainable farming sector through the implementation of policies and strategies that benefit our climate and environment, while supporting our economically and socially significant agriculture sector. Adapting management practices in line with the requirements of the new schemes will enable farmers to avail of the funding as the schemes roll out."