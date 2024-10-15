Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart is reminding beef producers that they must ‘opt-in’ to the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme on or before the 31st December 2024 deadline. Failure to do so, will result in missed payments for eligible animals slaughtered this year.

The DUP’s Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Westminster spokesperson said: “The Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme, announced by DAERA at the start of the year, offers payment support for beef producers in Northern Ireland. The online scheme opened on 15th April and is part of the new Farm Support and Development Programme.

“I am encouraging farmers to ‘opt-in’ to the BCR Scheme. It is aimed at improving the efficiency of the local beef sector by reducing the slaughter age of finished beef cattle. Eligible farms should have claimed under the Basic Payment Scheme in 2024.”

Ms Lockhart added: “The scheme is a significant step towards helping the NI agri-food sector to improve productivity and efficiency, while ensuring environmental sustainability. I would urge beef producers to engage with DAERA to access resources, and ascertain how best to adapt on-farm practices to meet the targets required by the scheme.

Carla Lockhart MP

“Whilst I welcome the scheme, it is absolutely imperative that processors show they are not reducing the price of finished beef as an offset to the introduction of the new payment. This has to be a scheme that benefits farmers!”

The MP also said that the BCR scheme needs to be accessible to all eligible beef farmers. “The BCR scheme, like many other applications and payments has moved to DAERA’s online portal. Farmers must ‘opt-in’ online, and while this process is deemed to be quick and simple, the system isn’t suitable for all eligible farm businesses.

“DAERA’s recent decision to switch to digital communication with farmers was made without any prior consultation. Moving away from paper communication presents significant challenges for thousands of local farmers, especially those living in rural areas, and others who are older and have no access to the internet, computers or smart phones.

“It is impractical and very unfair that DAERA expects the more senior members of our society to comply with its new digital communication platform. The latest move means that one member of every farm business must set up a Government Gateway account and email address in order to receive regular correspondence. This system isn’t sensible or ‘farmer friendly’, as numerous farmers have no computer literacy skills, or experience of online applications and emails.

“I am urging Minister Muir and his department to re-think this decision. Farmers should be given the opportunity to continue to receive written correspondence if desired. Forcing this transition will cause mental stress and disadvantage farmers and their businesses.”