Beat those post-Christmas blues with a visit to Holiday World

There are few things that will help banish those dreaded post-Christmas blues more than a holiday.

Whether it’s a relaxing retreat in the sun, a cultural city break, a family camping trip, a staycation closer to home, or an adventure to some exotic land, having a holiday to look forward to is the perfect antidote to the annual seasonal slump we feel when the festive season comes to a close.

With this in mind, the timing couldn’t be better for the 32nd annual Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News, which takes place at the ICC Belfast from Friday January 10 until Sunday January 12.

Whatever your preferred holiday choice or destination, Holiday World Show Belfast is a perfect starting point to help people recharge their batteries and plan a getaway in 2025.

Pictured at the launch are (l-r) Shane Hourican from event organisers Business Exhibitions Ltd, Kirsty Johnston of Bookit by NI Travel News, Maria Hourican, Business Exhibitions Ltd, and Jonathan Adair, Bookit by NI Travel News. For more information, visit www.holidayworldshowni.com.

Promising ‘a world of travel inspiration’, exclusive ‘show only’ deals and expert advice, a visit to Holiday World is set to transform January from one of the most depressing months of the year into a time of excitement and anticipation for the tens of thousands of holidaymakers across Northern Ireland who attend the show every year.

“Christmas is such a magical time of the year, it’s no surprise that we all feel a little flat when it’s over and we have to think about going back to work and the traditionally long month of January ahead,” said Maria Hourican, Chief Executive of Holiday World’s parent company Business Exhibitions Ltd.

“If ever there was a time when we need a little ‘pick me up’, it’s January – and there’s no better way to refresh and recharge those batteries than by booking a holiday and giving yourself something exciting to look forward in 2025.

“With this in mind, we invite everyone to say goodbye to those post-Christmas doldrums and, instead, say hello to a world of travel inspiration at the Holiday World Show Belfast in January,” she added.

More than 11,000 visitors are expected to converge at the ICC for the province’s biggest annual celebration of travel and tourism, which will showcase a huge choice of travel options at home and abroad - and some guests might even go home with a free holiday if they strike it lucky in one of the many ‘free to enter’ prize draws that will run throughout the show.

School children can also win one of two return family ferry crossings with Stena Line, on any of the company’s routes between Ireland and Great Britain, through a colouring competition for 4- to 6-year-olds and a drawing competition for 7- to 12-year-olds.

Entry forms are available at the show’s ‘Kids Zone’ or to download before the event from https://www.holidayworldshowni.com/Stena-Line-Colouring-Competition .

What’s more, any children who bring their competition entry with them to submit in person at Holiday World Show Belfast will receive FREE FAMILY ADMISSION to the show for two adults and two children.

Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News will play host to a wide range of international tourist boards, destinations, airlines, cruise & ferry companies, hotels and B&Bs, visitor attractions, travel agencies and a vast range of service providers.

Operators and destinations already confirmed include Malta, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Cambrils, Visit Salou, Port Aventura, Cyprus, Travel Solutions, Air Canada, Punta Gorda & Englewood Beach (Florida), Tunisia, Hays Travel, Stena Line, Irish Ferries, Barrhead Travel, Jet2Holidays, easyJet Holidays, Newmarket Holidays, Wendy Wu, Camino Groups and French camping sites, and many more.

One of the fastest growing areas of the holiday industry is undoubtedly the cruise sector - which is reflected at the show, with a dedicated cruise showcase hosted by local cruise specialist Oasis Travel. Visitors will be able to find out more about cruise holidays from leading companies such as Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, MSC Cruises, P&O Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Marella Cruises and Riviera Travel.

And for those who like to holiday closer to home, Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News also features a wide range of hotels and accommodation providers, visitor attractions and tourism organisations from across Ireland and the UK.

Visitors to the show will have a chance to snap up dozens of exclusive ‘show only’ deals, get the inside track on where to go from operators and destinations, discover new ideas and holiday trends, and receive advice from travel professionals on how to pay less for their holiday.

“For an entry fee of just a fiver, visitors will have an opportunity to discover exciting new destinations and experiences - and take advantage of exclusive show offers and discounts to secure some fantastic savings and help make their dream holiday a reality,” said Holiday World CEO Maria Hourican.

“There really is something for everyone with operators and destinations from around the world and closer to home, and visitors will get the chance to do their travel research face-to-face, by tapping into the expertise of a wide range of industry professionals and travel experts at the show to gain valuable insights and help plan the perfect post-Christmas escape,” concluded Maria.

New show sponsor Bookit by NI Travel News is a membership-based travel hub, created by long-running travel publication Northern Ireland Travel News, that offers members a range of weekly holiday deals and offers, from cruise to ski, family breaks abroad, local breaks, city breaks, long haul family specials and everything in between.

Jonathan Adair, Managing Director of NI Travel News, is looking forward to bringing Bookit by NI Travel News to Holiday World Show Belfast for the first time.

"At NI Travel News, we’ve supported the annual Holiday World Show Belfast since it first came to Belfast 32 years ago,” said Jonathan. “We have exhibited at Holiday World since the beginning, but now, as title sponsor, we look forward to showcasing Bookit by NI Travel News, our new platform which offers members the best weekly holiday offers from local travel agents. We can’t wait!”

Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News will open its doors to the public from 12.30pm to 5pm on Friday January 10, and from 10am until 5pm on Saturday January 11 and Sunday January 12. Tickets cost £5 for adults; £4 for Senior Citizens and £3 for Students. A special family ticket gives admission for two adults and up to four children for just £10 and a 2-for-1 ticket deal is available online at https://holidayworld.registrationdesk.ie/2-for-1-voucher-belfast/ .

A dedicated Trade and Media morning will take also place on the Friday from 10am to 12.30pm with registration available at https://holidayworld.registrationdesk.ie/belfast/.

For more information visit https://holidayworldshowni.com/. People can also keep up to date with all the latest news, competitions and promotions on the ‘Holiday World Show Belfast’ Facebook and Instagram pages.