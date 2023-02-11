Beatty Stores open day in Antrim

There will be a wide range of products on offer as well as a prize draw with numerous items up for grabs.

In attendance will be representatives from various companies to include Mayo Healthcare, Bimeda, Kilco, Provita, Elanco, Hansen, Eringold, and Bluegrass which can offer advice on products.

David adds: “The store provides a wide range of goods for all customers, from agriculture, hardware, animal medicine, animal feed, animal nutrients, fencing, fertilisers, fuel and coal etc. Beatty’s are having a two day open day with selected discount throughout the store, exclusive lambing and calving offers from Mayo Healthcare, Elanco, Bimeda and Kilco.

David McCammond, Store Manager.

“With the price of meal and fertiliser, it’s more important than ever to get the best out of grass. Helping the grass to have resilience to stresses such as herbicides applications and temperature/water stresses is beneficial too.

“New to the market is a Bio-stimulant Fertiliser to help with grass growth and quality: SeaResults -“Keep it Green, Keep it Growing” (with the addition of Sulphur and Magnesium). A lot of customers use it in conjunction with their herbicide sprays. Feedback has been great from our customers, with comments such as ‘Sea Results helped get a better kill on my docks, and the grass continued to grow vigorously without the temporary growth stunt that I previously got with the herbicide applications’.

“Clipex Fencing is an alternative to creosote posts. These steel posts are available in store, light and easy to erect, strong and durable and carry 30 year warranty. We also have a range of Strabane Mills feed which is steam cooked proving popular with cattle and sheep farmers. With representatives from Animal Health on hand to give advice on vaccinations, dosing of Fluke and worms, Lice and Scab on sheep, Boluses of cattle and sheep, there will be a selected discounts on these products.

“Hansen float systems and fittings for water troughs are not only fast flowing, but no washers to change, simple wash and clean out. We will have offers on electric fencing, with Energiser + Battery offer in store on the Open Days.”