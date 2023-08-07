Show visitors are invited to attend a live cookery demonstration led by Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) demonstrator, Hilary Stevenson.

The demonstration will take place at 1.30pm on Saturday in the demonstration kitchen located beside the Taste of Excellence Food Pavilion.

“LMC are looking forward to attending Fermanagh County Show,” confirmed Sarah Toland, LMC education and consumer promotions manager.

LMC cookery demonstrator, Hilary Stevenson engaging with consumers at a local agricultural show. Picture: Chris Neely

She added: “During our cookery demonstration Hilary will share informative facts about the farm to fork journey of NIFQA beef and lamb and outline the health and environmental benefits of these versatile red meats.”

Visitors will have an opportunity to sample a freshly prepared dish at the end of the demonstration.

“Recipe books will be shared with those in the audience. These books have a host of easy to follow, nutritious recipes which are firm favourites with consumers of all ages,” Sarah said.

Yvonne Swan, of the Fermanagh County Show committee added: “We are delighted to have the LMC at this year’s Fermanagh County Show, demonstrating and promoting Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb, in our new demonstration kitchen situated beside the Taste of Excellence Food Pavilion. Our visitors to the show will be entertained and educated with knowledge and skills associated with preparation and cooking of fresh meats during the demonstrations.”