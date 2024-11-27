Market data suggests that the outlook for beef and lamb prices remain positive for the months ahead and by making small improvements in on farm efficiencies there is potential to increase margins and sustainability.

This will be the theme of two beef and lamb webinars hosted by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), in partnership with the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), the Livestock and Meat Commission Northern Ireland (LMCNI) and other key industry stakeholders.

The first webinar, focusing on efficient beef production, will be held on Tuesday 3 December. On the evening Declan Rafferty, a suckler farmer from Pomeroy, Co Tyrone will outline steps he has taken to improve the productivity of his 50 cow suckler herd and dairy beef enterprise emphasising how good grassland and forage management has helped to reduce the age at which he is able to finish his beef cattle.

The second webinar, focusing on efficient lamb production will be held on Tuesday 10 December, featuring Mark Davidson a sheep farmer from Dungannon, Co Tyrone. Mark manages a flock of 300 lowland ewes and has improved ewe efficiency and lamb growth rates through good grassland management with a strong focus on animal health.

Join us online, on Tuesday 3 December, to hear from Declan Rafferty, a suckler farmer from Pomeroy, who will focus on efficient beef production.

Both webinars will be chaired by Glenn Cuddy, UFU Deputy President, and will include market updates from LMCNI.

The other speakers each night will be Michael Calvert and Dr Eileen McCloskey from CAFRE. Michael will discuss efficiency measures highlighted from benchmarking with a focus on the traits that have the biggest impact on profitability and sustainability. Eileen will cover key actions that have been taken to improve efficiency across the CAFRE beef and sheep farms.

Both webinars will commence each evening at 7.30pm and are free to attend.

Registration is via the UFU website: www.ufuni.org/events-training