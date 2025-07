Beef bred cows to £360 for 700k at £2530 at Markethill

stock image

An entry of 70 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday sold in a steady demand with beef bred cows to £360 for 700k at £2530 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £352 for 610k at £2150 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £311 for 592k at £1840 for a Glenanne farmer followed by £295 for 610k at £1800 for a Glenanne farmer followed by £294 for 586k at £1720.

Cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 702k £2530 £360.00; Cullyhanna farmer 610k £2150 £352.00; Kilkeel farmer 536k £1800 £336.00; Markethill farmer 654k £2160 £330.00; Keady farmer 800k £2620 £328.00; Keady farmer 590k £1920 £325.00.

Friesian cull cows

Glenanne farmer 592k £1840 £311.00; Glenanne farmer 610k £1800 £295.00; Poyntzpass farmer 586k £1720 £294.00; Glenanne farmer 692k £1990 £288.00; Glenanne farmer 786k £2250 £286.00; Kilmore farmer 894k £2540 £284.00.

CALVES

The 75 calves sold in another steady demand with bull calves 8 week sold reaching £760 for an AA followed by £700 for a BB. Heifer calves reached £965 for a Lim under 8 weeks old followed by £870 for a Her calf.

Bull calves

AA £760; BB £700; AA £670; BB £660; Her £660; BB £640; BB £630; BB £630; BB £600.

Heifer calves

Lim £965; Her £870; Lim £770; Ch £680; BB £640; Her £640; Lim £570.