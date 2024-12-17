Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme – A Focus on Herd Management

As the end of year one of the Beef Carbon Reduction (BCR) Scheme approaches, College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Beef and Sheep Adviser, Jack Friar reminds beef producers of the importance of opting in to the Scheme.

Failure to opt in to the Scheme by 31 December 2024 will result in eligible farm businesses missing out on a 2024 payment. It is also important to remember that farm businesses who sold eligible cattle through a livestock market but had kept the cattle for 60 days during the 100 days immediately prior to slaughter should also opt in as they may be eligible for payment on these animals.

Farm businesses, or their Authorised Persons, must opt into the Scheme online via the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/how-do-i-opt-bcr . The opt in process is quick and simple, requiring only a tick-box to be completed. Once opted in, the farm business will receive a BCR payment each year thereafter, provided it meets the eligibility requirements in each year.

Jack states that: “Once a farm business has opted into the Scheme the focus should be on managing the cattle. Ensure they are finished for slaughter at or below the maximum age at slaughter targets.” From 1 January 2025, the maximum age at slaughter for the Scheme year will be 28 months.

Jack says: “Now is the right time to check ages and fat covers of all finishing cattle currently in the herd. Contact your abattoir in advance to ensure these animals can be slaughtered before they reach the maximum age.

If you are planning to finish store cattle out of the shed plan now to move these cattle onto a finishing diet. Key areas to consider.

High quality silage is the basis of a good finishing diet. Silage should be tested to determine if any supplementary feeding is required, and if needed the correct type and quantity to feed.

Target a final finishing period of 70 days for traditional breeds such as Angus and Herefords. For continental bred animals they can be fed for longer periods (80 to 100 days) as they don’t lay down fat as fast. Jack stated: “Don’t be tempted to keep cattle any longer than the target finishing periods as feed efficiency will drop resulting in a poor financial return from keeping animals.”

Changing over from a grower/store ration to a high energy, low protein ration should be gradual. The finishing ration should be introduced gradually by mixing it in with the grower/store ration. After five days this mixture can be increased to 50:50 and then moved onto 100% finishing concentrate another five days later.

Jack commented: “Fresh clean water is often the most forgotten element of animal nutrition. Intakes and weight gains will be compromised if cattle do not have a constant supply of fresh clean water.” Check and clean out drinkers daily. For rough calculations cattle will need 5 to 6 litres of water for every 1kg of meal fed.

The housing environment is important. Adequate space is required for both feeding and lying. If all cattle in the pen cannot stand at the barrier when meal is offered some animals will eat more than their allocation and others will be underfed. Ensure there is enough lying space for cattle. If a pen is over stocked cattle performance will be impacted.

Finally, Jack stated: “You can have the best quality silage and meal available to these cattle but if their health is compromised targets will be difficult to meet. Ensure a clear health plan conducted by your vet is in place to deal with issues such as worms, fluke, lice, and especially respiratory diseases.”

For further advice on the Beef Carbon Reduction scheme (BCR) or winter feeding of beef cattle, please visit the DAERA website or contact your local CAFRE Beef and Sheep Adviser.