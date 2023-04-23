Beef week Instagram takeover featuring William Egerton

William alongside his father John and brothers Robert and Samuel, are familiar faces among the farming community. They recently featured in the TV series, ‘Rare Breed’. The Egerton family farm consists of 190 acres in County Fermanagh, with William running 240 ewes, mostly Lleyn cross NZ suffolk. John has 90 suckler cows split 50/50 for spring autumn calving with surplus heifers sold in calf and all males finished as bulls. William’s brothers also have a blade calf house, rearing roughly 400 calves a year.

William previously worked on a large beef and sheep farm in Scotland for six years before coming home to take over the sheep in 2020. William was recently awarded over all grassland winner for Fermanagh and is a technology demonstration farmer for sheep grassland management, grass check measuring and sampling grass weekly. William and his father John are also involved in ARCZero and are working to push the farm to carbon zero while still trying to maintain a profitable business.