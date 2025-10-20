Belfast becomes beastly as monsters multiply across the city for Halloween Takeover

The 10 inflatable installations will take over iconic buildings throughout the busy shopping districts

Belfast One has announced the return of Monster Mayhem, the 10 inflatable installations that will take over iconic buildings throughout the busy shopping districts, from Sinclair House on Royal Avenue to Castle Court, Victoria Square, Corn Market and Donegal Place, bringing a vibrant, fun feel to the area, boosting footfall for retailers, hospitality and leisure outlets.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, there has been a mutation of the monsters with five all-new frightening faces gracing rooftops, windows and domes for the first time, placing Belfast’s Halloween celebrations on par with cities such as Manchester, Dublin and London.

The new guys that will be watching over the city for Halloween include Kevin, with his evil eyes and haunting hands at Sinclair House, Nosey Parker at O’Neill’s in CastleCourt, Groaner at the o2 store on Castle Lane, a tantalising and torturous tentacle cluster at Arts Ekta on Fountian Street and the horrific Howler above Urban Outfitters at Victoria Square. They will be joined by firm favourites, including Mr Snappy, Slime Monster and the well-loved Goofy Eyes and Grim Fingers that will once again takeover McDonald’s Donegall Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monster Mayhem is only part of the activity that will take over the city during the Halloween holidays this year, as the popular Belfast One Pumpkin Patch is set to return to City Hall on the 25th and 26th October. The grounds will turn into a magical field with pumpkins popping up for the picking, while witches and scarecrows keep watch.

Grim Fingers will once again takeover McDonald’s Donegall Place.

Martina Connolly, CEO of Belfast One BID says they have invested in an action-packed calendar of spooky, fantastical and vibrant events for all; “We are so excited to bring back our Monster Mayhem takeover of the city centre again this year, even welcoming new ghouls as part of the 2025 festivities.

“Thanks to funding from Belfast City Council, we have been able to make this our biggest year of activities yet, providing even more of a footfall driver for the Halloween half term week, and an opportunity for our retail, hospitality and leisure outlets and members to welcome additional visitors to the city.

“Not only can visitors download our map and go monster hunting, but we will welcome back the Belfast One Pumpkin Patch at Belfast City Hall, while 2 Royal Avenue will host a series of family-friendly arts and crafts throughout the Halloween weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Greeves, Centre Manager at Victoria Square added: “The Belfast One Halloween Takeover is a fantastic event for families and visitors, and Victoria Square is delighted to be part of it again this year. From the world class inflatable monsters to the family-friendly activities, the city is full of energy, fun, and inclusivity, creating a real buzz for everyone to enjoy. We’re excited to see Belfast One bringing this vibrancy back to the city centre and look forward to welcoming visitors throughout the celebrations.”

Stephanie Whyte (7) and Órlaith Scott (7) get ready for Belfast One to cast a spell over Belfast City Centre with the return of the Halloween Takeover from Friday 25th October.

Another new addition this year will be a celebration of Halloween cultures with Arts Ekta’s Día de los Muertos Festival. In association with Belfast One, the organisation will invite visitors to step into a world of colour, light and tradition with Tentáculos de los Muertos as night falls.

As a location for huge inflatable monster tentacles, Arts Ekta artists have created a light show that will project onto the already colourful Olive Tree House on Fountain Lane, taking viewers on a journey of Halloween spookiness intertwined with the vibrancy of traditional Día de los Muertos celebrations.

For a full itinerary of spooky shenanigans from Belfast One this Halloween, visit https://belfastone.co.uk/belfast-one-halloween-takeover-25/.