Belfast conference confirms the potential for agriculture as an energy provider

The event was used to profile the recently published report: ‘A Pathway to our Renewable Future’.

The publication was produced by staff at Queen’s University’s Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy (CASE).

Marshall is currently a member of the CASE team.

Ian Marshall (right) Queen's University Belfast and James Manley

The core message emanating from the event relates to the huge economic opportunity to be grasped as Northern Ireland strives to reach a carbon net zero position.

According to Marshall, green energy is the future in this context and agriculture can play a key role in making this happen.

He added: “One of the technologies that will increasingly drive the ‘renewables engine’ is anaerobic digestion.

But gas production will be end game here, not electricity.

An ad plant

One of the big drawbacks with the current generation of anaerobic digestion (AD) operations is the fact that a large proportion of the heat generated simply escapes to the atmosphere.

Looking to the future, the development of AD will centre on strategically located facilities that accept slurry and other feed stocks from local farmers.

The green methane subsequently produced will then be pumped into an adjacent natural gas pipeline.

Such a concept provides farmers with a low cost entry option into the energy sector. By taking this approach, there is also the possibility of drawing down carbon credits, based on the green energy they are helping to produce.

James Manley, Country Manager for Ireland, from CycleØ attended the event. He agrees that AD has a tremendous future throughout Ireland. Moreover, businesses like CycleØ which builds, owns and operates small to medium-scale biomethane plants in Europe plan to invest in the development of these facilities in Ireland both North and South.

"We are actively working towards advancing Ireland's potential by establishing partnerships with farmers and grid operators, north and south. We are looking forward to seeing advances in planning regulations that will help speed-up development times so that we can achieve decarbonisation goals.

“We also know that many of the gases produced by way of AD can have significant values in their own right.

“For example, methane can be used to produce amino acids, a fundamental component of protein.

“So, there is no reason why we cannot produce significantly higher proportions of the protein needed for animal diets, thereby reducing our reliance on imported soya.

“In addition, ammonia is an extremely effective carrier of hydrogen.”

Marshall foresees the development of AD hubs across Northern Ireland, which would be commercially owned and managed.

“Farmers would supply the slurry needed to drive these operations,” he commented.

“Step one would be the separation of the slurry into its solid and liquid components.

“Farmers would retain the liquid component, which would be subsequently used as a fertiliser.

“The solid fractions of the slurry supplied would be used as an energy source, courtesy of the AD operation.”

Marshall continued: “Farmers would be paid for the slurry solids they supply. Committing to AD in this way should also allow carbon credits to be drawn down by the producers involved.

“Extracting valuable organic fertilisers from the digestate leaving the AD plant will also add to the economic feasibility of the entire process.”

Ian Marshall commented: “The commercial development of these hubs by organisations not directly involved in production agriculture takes the pressure off individual farmers to establish their own AD operations.

“Such an approach will also reduce the amount of competition for land at farm level, from an energy production perspective.”

Some of the political foundations required to make all of this happen were put in place by Northern Ireland Executive ministers prior to last year’s moth balling of the Stormont institutions.

Ian Marshall concluded: “But this will only get us so far down the road. We need real political buy-in to develop a meaningful green energy sector in Northern Ireland.

“And this will require a functioning Executive at Stormont.”

Meanwhile, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) says the Northern Ireland Energy Summit held on 21 June, confirms the key role that local agriculture has to play as we work to create the pathway to a renewable future.

The event, organised by Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy (CASE), focused on how to appropriately move NI forward to meet renewable targets and net-zero ambitions while driving economic growth and establishing a sustainable green energy sector.

A recent study, which was led by experts at Queen’s University and the Agri-Food and Biosciences’ Institute (AFBI) found that Northern Ireland has significantly greater volumes of the renewable gas available than previously thought.

The work was supported by The Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy and industry partners Phoenix Natural Gas, Agri-AD and Enerchem.

It included spatial mapping and life cycle assessment to evaluate the potential of biomethane for the decarbonisation of the gas grid.

One of the key findings was that, in total, there is estimated to be over 6000 GWh worth, which is more than 80 per cent of Northern Ireland’s Gas Distribution Network demand.

The researchers also found that using biomethane produced through anaerobic digestion of livestock manure and underutilised grass silage could lead to a significant greenhouse gas emission reduction of c.845,000 tonnes of CO₂ in Northern Ireland- this is around the same amount of carbon dioxide that would be released in driving a family diesel car around the globe 170,000 times.

Speaking after the energy summit, UFU rural enterprise chair John Watt said: "As an industry, agriculture has had to fight tooth and nail, overcoming endless barriers in relation to renewables.

"We have made a positive impact to date helping to generate renewable energy locally but are only scratching the surface. NI agriculture can do so much more and has not come close to reaching its full potential."

Professor David Rooney from Queen’s University Belfast is a director of CASE.

He spoke at the summit:“Our report sets out a series of recommendations. These include the calling for a whole-of-government approach in order to change how we do things, address the challenges ahead and maximise the economic benefits for society.”

Rooney continued: “Ambition, action and progress: these are three simple words which define our energy challenge.

“Connected policy across boundaries in national and local government departments is essential.

“Creating policy in isolation results in missed opportunities to holistically address a larger scale problem: joined up policy succeeds.”

‘A Pathway to our Renewable Future’ is a policy paper, which aims to provide a workable and realistic pathway for Northern Ireland to hit its ambitious net zero targets.

The paper outlines how Northern Ireland can deliver a more sustainable, more prosperous, more inclusive future for the generations to come through some key components:

- A whole of government approach is essential

- Governance, planning and regulation must be streamlined, connected, adequately resourced, agile and transparent.

- Devolving significant elements of carbon budgets and energy targets to councils

- Ensuring that energy infrastructure is prioritised

- Enabling the Utility Regulator to seek to maximise benefits to the consumer

- Attracting capital investment is vital

Delegates at the summit heard from a range of international and local keynote speakers including Joe Kennedy III, U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland; Scott Woodard, Director of Energy Transformation at the U.S. State Department; Dr Jayne Brady, Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service; Dr Xavier Garcia Casals of the International Renewable Energy Agency plus Kersti Berge, Director of Energy & Climate Change at the Scottish Government.

Joe Kennedy is the U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland.

He explained that he had been appointed by President Biden to double-down on the U.S. commitment to spreading prosperity throughout Northern Ireland, adding: “This is a global fight and every country and every community must do its part.

“The United States, in fact, has much to learn from Northern Ireland.

“Over the last year, 48.5% of Northern Ireland’s electricity was renewably generated. A great deal of that power came from harnessing the wind.

"Other renewable sources, including solar and geo-thermal, have increased over 27% in the last five years.

“The transition is challenging. But you are already well positioned to not just power the transition at home but to lead it abroad. With unique access to the economies of both Europe and the United Kingdom, you have an unparalleled opportunity to innovate.

“As the United States’ Envoy to Northern Ireland, I get to bring good news back to American investors about the opportunities here, such as net zero technologies.

" High tech, financial services, medical devices, and cybersecurity are just a few where the ties are particularly strong between the U.S. and Northern Ireland.”

Jayne Brady, Head of the Civil Service said:“Northern Ireland is small, but we have the potential to be a giant player in clean energy and low carbon tech and we need to ensure the economic benefits of our future success reach every person and every place.

“This will be a challenge but we all must step up. We have a golden chance to leverage our expertise and passion for innovation and engineering in order to deliver lasting generational transformation for people here.”

Mike Brennan, Permanent Secretary of the Department for the Economy, commented: “Our Energy Strategy: The Path to Net Zero, sets out a vision to deliver self-sufficiency in affordable renewable energy for Northern Ireland.

“Through the strategy and associated action plans, we will grow the skills base for the low carbon economy, providing opportunities for our younger people to be the engine room for our growth.

“In turn this will help realise our 10X economic vision to position Northern Ireland as one of the world’s leading small economies.”

Finally, it is envisaged that the development of clean energy opportunities can deliver substantial economic benefits, attracting investment to Northern Ireland.

Such developments will also position local companies to compete for the global investment being made in low carbon energy technologies.

As a consequence of this, the Net-Zero strategy also sets out a further economic target.

It envisages a doubling in size of the green economy – with turnovers in this context reaching £2 billion by 2030.

Meanwhile, A new multimillion pound project from the Department for the Economy (DfE) is set to explore the potential for geothermal energy in Northern Ireland.

The project designed to ‘unearth the heat beneath our feet’ aims to support how we decarbonise the energy sector in pursuit of net zero carbon targets by 2050.