Belter Beltex National Show for Beacom

The ewe caught judge Alfie Taylor’s eye in her class, before being chosen as Female Champion and Overall Champion. Jungle Princess is sired by 45k Lurg Grand Slam, a purchase for the Fivemiletown flock in 2022, and is out of Aviemore Curie. She is full ET sister to Lakeview Jackaroo, who broke the breed record at Kelso last September selling for £18,000, and a maternal sister to 7000gns gimmer Lakeview Earn Your Keep.

It was a family affair with the Champion’s son, Lakeview Legend, also triumphing at the National Show. He is sired by Logie Durno Jack Daniels, who was Carlisle Premier Sale Champion when purchased for 20,000gns. The ram lamb impressed in a strong class before winning Champion Ram Lamb, Champion Lamb and Male Champion. Lakeview Flock also won Reserve Champion Ewe Lamb and came second in the Group of Three. As well as taking first in the Shearling Ram class with a son of Lurg Grand Slam, who is heading to the Dungannon Beltex Premier Show and Sale at the end of August.

Artnagullion Flock also had great success on the day. Elizabeth McAllister’s first place shearling ewe, Artnagullion Kitty, was Reserve Female Champion and Overall Reserve Champion. She is out of Artnagullion Hitty and is sired by Edendiack Hitman, a 14,000gns purchase for the flock in 2022. The Reserve Champion is no stranger to success having won Reserve Beltex Champion and Sheep Interbreed Pairs at Balmoral Show in May, as well as winning her Ewe Lamb (born after 1 March) class at the Irish Beltex National Show last year.

The Kells flock had other wins including coming first in the Group of Three, second in the Pair of Lambs, and winning both the Aged Ram and Ram Lamb (born after 1 March) classes.

Mark Latimer and David Brown’s early ram lamb came second in its class before going on to win Reserve Champion Ram Lamb, Reserve Champion Lamb and Reserve Male Champion.

Brownville Lordship is homebred out of Brownville Harper and sired by Matt’s HGV. His maternal brother, Brownville Kingsman, sold for £5k in a private sale to Joshua Keys last year.

The Brownville flock from Bessbrook also came first with their Pair of Lambs and took second in the ram lamb (born after 1/3/25) class.

Joshua Keys’ ewe lamb Bolies Lucy stood out, winning her class and taking Champion Beltex Ewe Lamb. She is by Matt’s Hellboy and out of Bolies Jump Start, who was the Reserve Female Beltex Champion at Balmoral Show in 2024.

In the Young Handlers classes, competition was also high. Sisters Jessica and Hollie Burleigh impressed the judge with their sheep handling and answers, coming first in the Pre-School and Primary School categories respectively. Seasoned exhibitor Jaden McCutcheon also caught the judge’s eye, coming first in the Secondary School competition.

The National Show had a great entry of sheep and large, strong classes, showcasing the best of the Beltex breed. Judge Alfie Taylor of Heatheryhall Flock was impressed, commenting: “The

standard of sheep was tremendous in general, especially the top end of the females. The Champion was everything a Beltex should be, tremendous carcass, solid muscle and well balanced throughout with proper breed character. She showed herself off very well.”

At a presentation after showing, Club Chairman, Eddie O’Neill commented on the success of the day. He said: “We have seen brilliant class sizes today with the very best of Beltex sheep on show. Thank you to our judge who did a fantastic job and a special mention to the young handlers. They came out in force and were a credit to themselves and the Club.”

The Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club would like to extend their gratitude to Omagh Show, as well as sponsors John Sisk & Son (Holdings), Eco Eggshell Soil Conditions, Galloway Macleod and Shortts Feeds.

The next Club event is the Premier Show and Export Sale on Monday, 25 August at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart. More details can be found on the Club’s Facebook page.

Irish Beltex National Show Results 2025

Judge: Alfie Taylor, Heatheryhall Flock

Ram, two years and upwards - 1st E. McAllister, SDG J723

Ram, Shearling - 1st G. Beacom JFF K053, 2nd G. Beacom JFF K022, 3rd J. & V. Ferguson VIC K039, 4th R. Smyton, 5th J. & V. Ferguson, 6th W. Porter

Ram Lamb (1/1/25 - 28/2/25) - 1st G. Beacom JFF L10282, 2nd Brownville Beltex DWR L006, 3rd A. McCutcheon JAM L006, 4th A. Shortt, 5th J. & V. Ferguson, 6th M. & K. Diamond

Ram Lamb (After 1/3/25) - 1st E. McAllister LIZ L051, 2nd Brownville Beltex DWR L021, 3rd S. Graham STU L011, 4th Brownville Beltex, 5th E. McAllister, 6th A. McCutcheon

Ewe, having reared lambs in 2025 - 1st G. Beacom JFF J017, 2nd E. McAllister LIZ H046, 3rd C O’Connor MAT H120, 4th A. McCutcheon, 5th S. Graham

Ewe, Shearling - 1st E. McAllister LIZ K021, 2nd M. Burleigh MAT K053, 3rd G. Beacom JFF K032, 4th M. Burleigh, 5th E. McAllister, 6th R. Smyton

Ewe Lamb (1/1/25 - 28/2/25) - 1st J. Keys JHK L028, 2nd E. McAllister LIZ L013, 3rd E. McAllister LIZ L012, 4th J. & V. Ferguson, 5th M. & K. Diamond, 6th J. & V. Ferguson

Ewe Lamb (Born after 1/3/25) - 1st G. Beacom JFF L10362, 2nd A. McCutcheon JAM L065, 3rd E. McAllister LIZ L089, 4th S. Graham, 5th W. Porter, 6th E. McAllister

Pair of Lambs - 1st Brownville Beltex, 2nd E. McAllister, 3rd J. And V. Ferguson

Group of Three - 1st E. McAllister, 2nd G. Beacom, 3rd A. McCutcheon

Champion Ram Lamb - G. Beacom JFF L10282

Reserve Champion Ram Lamb - Brownville Beltex DWR L006

Champion Ewe Lamb - J.Keys JHK L028

Reserve Champion Ewe Lamb - G.Beacom JFF L10362

Champion Lamb - G. Beacom JFF L10282

Reserve Champion Lamb - Brownville Beltex DWR L006

Male Champion - G. Beacom JFF L10282

Reserve Male Champion - Brownville Beltex DWR L006

Female Champion - G. Beacom JFF J017

Reserve Female Champion - E. McAllister LIZ K021

Overall Champion - G. Beacom, Lakeview Jungle Princess, Ewe, JFF J017

Reserve Overall Champion - E. McAllister, Artnagullion Kitty, Shearling Ewe, LIZ K021

Pre-School Young Handlers – 1st Jessica Burleigh, 2nd Darcie Holden

Primary School Young Handlers – 1st Hollie Burleigh, 2nd Paudie Collum, 3rd Archie Latimer

Secondary School Young Handlers – 1st Jaden McCutcheon, 2nd Molly Collum 3rd Leah Preston

1 . 5 - Male and Lamb Champion.jpg Male Champion and Champion Lamb Lakeview Legend Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 14 - Judge and Beacoms.jpg Judge Alfie Taylor presenting the Beacom Family with their silverware. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 13 - Chairman and Judge.jpg Club Chairman Eddie O’Neill presenting judge Alfie Taylor with a token of the Club’s appreciation Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . 12 - Burleigh Sisters.jpg Jessica and Hollie Burleigh won their Young Handler competitions Photo: freelance Photo Sales