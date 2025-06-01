Beltex pair take Sheep Interbreed Pairs title at Balmoral Show

Sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), this event brought together top pairs selected throughout the week by breed judges, with each pairing stepped into the ring with hopes of clinching the prestigious title.

Following an examination of all entries, six standout pairs were brought forward for final consideration. After deliberation, Beltex pair exhibited by Elizabeth and Sophie McAllister of McAllister Livestock, Kells Ballymena were announced as the 2025 Sheep Interbreed Pairs Champions, with Dorset pair exhibited by Rachel Moore and Jacob McAuley from Portglenone, Ballymena taking reserve honours.

Commenting, Elizabeth McAllister, who exhibited the champion pair, said: “There was brilliant competition today, we were delighted to be able to select our own pair. The ram who had been selected as champion is a bought stock ram bought in August and the shearling ewe who had been selected as reserve champion is our own hogget. We are delighted to get Champion interbreed pairs here today.”

LMC Chairman Joe Stewart presented rosettes to the champion and reserve exhibitors, commenting: “On behalf of LMC, I congratulate the exhibitors who secured champion and reserve titles in this year’s Sheep Interbreed Pairs. Achieving success in such a competitive class reflects the dedication, skill, and quality that defines our local livestock sector.”

LMC Chief Executive Colin Smith added: “We are proud to support this event, which highlights the excellence and commitment of our breeders in Northern Ireland. On behalf of LMC I would like to extend our thanks to the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) for hosting the competition, to the judge for lending your insight and knowledge, and to all exhibitors whose continued efforts ensure events like this showcase the very best of what our industry has to offer.”

1 . BALMORAL LMP 2.jpg Dorset Pair exhibited by Christian Hill, Rachel Moore and Jacob McAuley from Portglenone, Joe Stewart LMC Chairman & Judge Geraint Davies Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . DSC03356.jpg L-R Back Row Linda Surphlis LMC, David Mark LMC board member, Lucy Gabbey LMC, Lauren Patterson LMC and Gillian Davis LMC Front Row Mazie Bradley from Knockalough (Winner of Young Handlers Class 10-11 years) and Jake Piggott from Killinchy (Winner of Young Handlers Class 12 - 14 years) Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . BALMORAL LMP 1.jpg L to R - Beltex Pair exhibited by Sophie McAllister & Elizabeth McAllister from McAllister Livestock, Kells, Joe Stewart LMC Chairman Photo: freelance Photo Sales