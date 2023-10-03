The annual Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders association herds competition took place in mid August.

Benburb herd takes the top Hereford win
With 25 herds entered it was a busy week for judge George Harvey from Harveybros Herefords, Scotland.
The results were announced at the farm of NI Breed President William McMordie of the Solpoll herd based in Ballygowan, Co Down who hosted the open night to view his herd and a BBQ. A rare good evening brought out a great crowd with a very competitive stockjudging competition kindly sponsored by United Feeds, with David Gibson acting as master judge.
For the second year in succession the medium herds section produced both the overall and reserve best herds. Taking the top spot and his first Overall Herd win was Alan Shaw’s Benburb herd based in Dungannon. The judge was impressed with the consistency of females in the herd.
Taking the reserve spot was Trevor Andrews’ Mountview herd based in Larne. As well as taking the reserve positive Mountview 1 Master was also best Autumn born bull calf a son of Dorepoll 1 Chinook.
The large herd was won by the Lisrace herd owned by David Wilson, Magheraveely with the small herd won by Ian Browne’s Clogher Valley Herd.
John & William McMordie, Solpoll took first places in both heifer calf classes with Fabb 1 Top Prize daughter Starlet A5 winning autumn section with the spring section won by Starlet A15 a daughter of Solpoll 1 Promoter.
The spring born bull calf section was won by the McMordie Family Saintfield with River-Dale 1 Archie a son of Hollybush 1 Thor.
Cave Hill Max was first in the stockbull class with his first crop of calves for Dungannon based Mark Moores Annaghbeg Herd.
A new award this year was the judges choice which was awarded to the cow Umgola Sissy owned by Stephen Baxter, Armagh.
Autumn Born Heifer Calf: 1 Solpoll 1 Starlet A5 - John & William McMordie; 2 Mountview 1 Midnight - Trevor Andrews; 3 Clogher Valley 1 Amber - Ian Browne
Autumn Born Bull Calf: 1 Mountview 1 Master - Trevor Andrews; 2 Benburb 1 Alan - Alan Shaw; 3 Magheraknock Apollo - David Smyth
Spring Born Heifer Calf: 1 Solpoll 1 Starlet A15 - John & William McMordie; 2 Benburb 1 Anna - Alan Shaw; 3 Kinnego 1 Ann - Ciaran Kerr
Spring Born Bull Calf: 1 River-Dale 1 Archie - McMordie Family; 2 Solpoll 1 Admiral - John & William McMordie; 3 Benburb 1 Applejack - Alan Shaw
Stockbull: 1 Cave hill Max - Mark Moore; 2 Carney Hill 1 Sexton - John Taggart; 3 Border Sentinel - David Smyth
Judges Choice: Umgola Sissy - Stephen Baxter
Small Herd: 1 Clogher Valley - Ian Browne; 2 Glenmount - Jim & Ann Henning; 3 Glenside & Tullymore - Raymond Pogue
Medium Herd: 1 Benburb - Alan Shaw; 2 Mountview - Trevor Andrews; 3 Graceland - Robin Irvine
Large Herd: 1 Lisrace - David Wilson; 2 Solpoll - John & William McMordie; 3 Magheraknock - David Smyth
Overall - Benburb - Alan Shaw
Reserve - Mountview - Trevor Andrews
The NIHBA would like to thank Flynn & Co Solicitors for their continued support of the herds competition and to Dunbia Meats for supplying the meat for the BBQ. They also wish to thank the McMordie family for all the hard work that went into hosting a very successful night. The proceeds raised on the night from the bbq, ballot and an auction totalled a tremendous £4390 which was donated to Alzheimer’s UK.