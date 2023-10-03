The annual Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders association herds competition took place in mid August.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With 25 herds entered it was a busy week for judge George Harvey from Harveybros Herefords, Scotland.

The results were announced at the farm of NI Breed President William McMordie of the Solpoll herd based in Ballygowan, Co Down who hosted the open night to view his herd and a BBQ. A rare good evening brought out a great crowd with a very competitive stockjudging competition kindly sponsored by United Feeds, with David Gibson acting as master judge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the second year in succession the medium herds section produced both the overall and reserve best herds. Taking the top spot and his first Overall Herd win was Alan Shaw’s Benburb herd based in Dungannon. The judge was impressed with the consistency of females in the herd.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winners in the Best Small Herd Section Raymond Pogue Judge George Harvey and Jim Henning. Pic: Agriimages

Taking the reserve spot was Trevor Andrews’ Mountview herd based in Larne. As well as taking the reserve positive Mountview 1 Master was also best Autumn born bull calf a son of Dorepoll 1 Chinook.

The large herd was won by the Lisrace herd owned by David Wilson, Magheraveely with the small herd won by Ian Browne’s Clogher Valley Herd.

John & William McMordie, Solpoll took first places in both heifer calf classes with Fabb 1 Top Prize daughter Starlet A5 winning autumn section with the spring section won by Starlet A15 a daughter of Solpoll 1 Promoter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spring born bull calf section was won by the McMordie Family Saintfield with River-Dale 1 Archie a son of Hollybush 1 Thor.

Back Row: Representatives from Dunbia Front Row - Winners of Best Spring Born Bull Calf Alan Shaw William McMordie Judge George Harvey and Ciaran Kerr. Pic: Agriimages

Cave Hill Max was first in the stockbull class with his first crop of calves for Dungannon based Mark Moores Annaghbeg Herd.

A new award this year was the judges choice which was awarded to the cow Umgola Sissy owned by Stephen Baxter, Armagh.

Autumn Born Heifer Calf: 1 Solpoll 1 Starlet A5 - John & William McMordie; 2 Mountview 1 Midnight - Trevor Andrews; 3 Clogher Valley 1 Amber - Ian Browne

Advertisement

Advertisement

Autumn Born Bull Calf: 1 Mountview 1 Master - Trevor Andrews; 2 Benburb 1 Alan - Alan Shaw; 3 Magheraknock Apollo - David Smyth

George Harvey Who travelled across from Scotland to carry out the task of judging the NIHBA Herds Competition 2023. Pic: Agriimages

Spring Born Heifer Calf: 1 Solpoll 1 Starlet A15 - John & William McMordie; 2 Benburb 1 Anna - Alan Shaw; 3 Kinnego 1 Ann - Ciaran Kerr

Spring Born Bull Calf: 1 River-Dale 1 Archie - McMordie Family; 2 Solpoll 1 Admiral - John & William McMordie; 3 Benburb 1 Applejack - Alan Shaw

Stockbull: 1 Cave hill Max - Mark Moore; 2 Carney Hill 1 Sexton - John Taggart; 3 Border Sentinel - David Smyth

Judges Choice: Umgola Sissy - Stephen Baxter

NIHBA Chairman William McMordie addresses the visitors to his farm. Pic: Agriimages

Advertisement

Advertisement

Small Herd: 1 Clogher Valley - Ian Browne; 2 Glenmount - Jim & Ann Henning; 3 Glenside & Tullymore - Raymond Pogue

Medium Herd: 1 Benburb - Alan Shaw; 2 Mountview - Trevor Andrews; 3 Graceland - Robin Irvine

Large Herd: 1 Lisrace - David Wilson; 2 Solpoll - John & William McMordie; 3 Magheraknock - David Smyth

Overall - Benburb - Alan Shaw

Reserve - Mountview - Trevor Andrews