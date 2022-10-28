Inspector Scott Fallis said: "John sadly died at the scene on the Curr Road when the grey Seat Leon he was driving was in collision with a blue New Holland tractor at around 7.55pm on Thursday night.“Our enquiries into the causes of the collision are ongoing and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam footage which could help with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1731 of 27/10/22."